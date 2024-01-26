"We don't give him that much importance" - Aakash Chopra says Ravindra Jadeja isn't given enough credit for being the No. 1 Test all-rounder

Aakash Chopra feels Ravindra Jadeja isn't given enough credit for being the standout all-rounder in Test cricket at the moment.

Jadeja registered figures of 3/88 as India bowled England out for 246 in their first innings of the ongoing first Test in Hyderabad. The spin-bowling all-rounder was unbeaten on 81 at Stumps on Day 2 (Friday, January 26) with the hosts' first-innings score reaching 421/7.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that Jadeja is not given enough recognition. He said:

"We need to praise Ravindra Jadeja. I think we do a disservice at times. We don't give him that much importance. He is the No. 1 all-rounder in the world if we talk about the ICC rankings and he is 90 points ahead of the second-ranked guy."

The former Indian opener noted that the Saurashtra player will likely widen the gap between him and the other all-rounders after the ongoing Test. He reasoned:

"If he scores a century here, he took three wickets in the first innings and will pick up wickets in the second innings as well, his ranking points will increase further. So there is a huge gulf between No. 1 and No. 2."

Chopra pointed out that Jadeja is head and shoulders above other more renowned all-rounders like Ben Stokes.

"However, world cricket says that he is good but No. 1 will be Ben Stokes only. I don't remember the last time when Ben Stokes bowled in Test cricket but he is still considered the best all-rounder. Ravindra Jadeja is the No. 1 all-rounder in Test cricket at the moment and with a massive distance."

Jadeja is the top-ranked Test all-rounder in the ICC rankings. He has 434 rating points to his credit, 93 more than the second-placed Ravichandran Ashwin. The Indian duo is followed by Shakib Al Hasan (320) and Stokes (307).

"The change in his batting has come only because of belief" - Aakash Chopra on Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja has struck seven fours and two sixes during his unbeaten 81-run knock. [P/C: Getty]

Aakash Chopra reckons Ravindra Jadeja's recently-found belief in his game has transformed him as a batter. He elaborated:

"He batted extremely well. The change in his batting has come only because of belief. He has got a lot of belief in his game now, that he can defend, leave balls overseas, and play the short ball well. That belief was missing earlier and he has got it in the last 24 months."

Jadeja and Axar Patel (35* off 62) have strung together an unbroken 63-run eighth-wicket partnership. They will hope to continue in the same vein on the third morning and virtually bat England out of the game.

