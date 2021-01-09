'We were going to make it as hard as possible for Pujara' - Pat Cummins

The top-ranked Test bowler in the world Pat Cummins revealed that the Australians entered the four-match Test series against India with a resolution to make it as hard as possible for Cheteshwar Pujara to score. Cummins made these comments after Australis's terrific display on Day 3 of the third Test at the SCG.

Pujara has been heavily criticised for his ultra-defensive approach in the series so far, with fans mocking his slow approach on social media. Instead of propping up his team's response to Australia's first innings total of 338, his agonizingly slow 50 off 176 balls on the 3rd day of the third Test thwarted India's momentum. This eventually led to a batting collapse yet again.

"Today, I got a bit of assistance from the pitch. But he (Pujara) is someone you know you are going to have to bowl a lot at," Pat Cummins said during the virtual post-day press conference.

The world's top-ranked bowler returned excellent figures of 4/29 and also dismissed Pujara for the fourth time in the ongoing contest between the two cricketing heavyweights.

"We got our head around that, this series, for him to score runs, we are going to make it as hard as possible. Whether he bats for 200-300 balls, we will just try and bowl good ball after good ball, challenge both sides of his bat, and fortunately, so far it has worked," revealed Pat Cummins.

Pat Cummins to Cheteshwar Pujara this series 👀 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/P4GOieSRHu — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) January 9, 2021

Pat Cummins on how Pujara's slow run-rate affects other batsmen

Cummins commented on Pujara's time at the crease and how he slowed India's innings down.

"It's one of those things. You know he is going to hang around. At one stage, he had been out there for 200 balls or 150 balls and I looked up there thinking they are still 200 away from our first-innings total," said Cummins.

Cummins went on to say that having Chris Green as an additional bowling option makes life much easier for the Aussies. He also said that the hosts would look to take the lead to over 300 runs in the 2nd innings.

"I think having Greeny (Chris Green) in there as a bowling option as well helps so we're not having those big 20-over days. The big thing is to keep that lead over 300-odd, and hopefully, the wicket keeps deteriorating and make that a really tough total to score on day four and five," Pat Cummins added.