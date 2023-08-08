"We got followed by two cricket fans into Starbucks"- Stuart Broad on how he broke retirement news to James Anderson

Stuart Broad and James Anderson were arguably one of the greatest fast-bowling pairs in Test cricket history and naturally shared a great camaraderie. Broad wanted to ease Anderson into the news of his retirement after the fifth Ashes Test.

The former pacer had planned to tell Anderson while they were getting coffee before boarding the team bus. But that wasn't possible as a couple of fans also followed the two England veterans into the coffee shop.

Speaking to Sky Sports, here's what Stuart Broad had to say about how he told James Anderson that he was retiring after The Oval Test:

"We had a 9 o'clock bus leave on Saturday morning and I texted Jimmy saying 'Should we do an 8:45 coffee run?' I thought I would get him on his own and will tell him then (about retirement). But we got followed by two cricket fans into Starbucks. So I really couldn't get a moment with him."

Broad further added:

"We got on the bus five minutes early and I put my hand out, shaked it and said 'Jim, that's me. It's a really hard thing to say but it feels the right time.' and then we had a hug."

James Anderson on Stuart Broad's retirement

James Anderson was also present in the conversation and he accepted that it was initially somewhat of a shock for him to learn about Stuart Broad's retirement. However, he feels that his strike partner got the best possible farewell and retired on top of his game.

On this, Anderson stated:

"A bit surprised. I know Stuart was talking about it last summer. But when I stand back and think about the decision, knowing Stuart as I do, the Ashes is the absolute pinnacle for him. So for him to finish on top and finish the way he played in those five matches is just incredible. That was the perfect way to bow out."

Stuart Broad explained why he always wanted to hang his boots on his terms and added:

"I think ultimately most sportspersons don't get to choose the last time they're on the field and the last time they're walking off. I think those memories of walking with my teammates into the changing rooms and giving the people who have helped me a hug, sitting down, and getting the bowling boots out, I felt really at peace with the decision."

Broad ended his England career with 604 Test wickets and is the second-highest wicket-taker in Test history among fast bowlers, just behind James Anderson.