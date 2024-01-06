"We got whitewashed by cheating, but we will win WTC"- Top 10 funny memes after Pakistan's embarrassing 3-0 defeat in Test series vs Australia

Australia beat Pakistan by eight wickets in the third and final Test of the series at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday, January 6, to complete a whitewash. It also extended Pakistan's losing streak in Test matches in Australia. Their last Test victory Down Under came way back in 1995 in Sydney.

Pakistan resumed the fourth day with an overnight score of 68/7 and a slender 82-run lead. Mohammad Rizwan (28) and Aamer Jamal (18) took their side to 109 before Nathan Lyon gave the hosts their first breakthrough of the day by dismissing the keeper-batter.

Jamal also got out in the next over, ending his side's hopes of setting a decent target. Pakistan eventually got all-out for 115, thus setting a 129-run target.

David Warner (57) then made his swansong memorable by winding down the clock with a brisk half-century. Marnus Labuschagne (62*) also hit a fifty and took Australia over the line by staying unbeaten till the end.

Fans enjoyed the third Test in Sydney and expressed their reactions to the three-match series by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms.

Here are some of the best memes:

"We are learning things the hard way"- Pakistan captain after losing the Sydney Test vs Australia

At the post-match presentation of the third Test, Pakistan skipper Shan Masood reflected on the loss, saying:

"We are learning things the hard way. It is a bit of deja-vu from Melbourne. When you face Australia in Australia, you expect them to come hard at you. However, we let the gate open and allowed them to come back at us. The key was to pick up wickets but Warner and Labuschagne counter-attacked and this allowed them to take the game away from us."

On their shortcomings, Masood added:

"I think we were quite a few runs short. This is a lesson to learn- it is a game of four innings and not just two. We are learning it the hard way. We have a few positives, especially in our batting. We need to convert fifties into hundreds, take the catches that come our way- basically take the one-percenters."

