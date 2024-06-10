"We heard two loud noises" - Delhi Police troll Pakistan after loss to India at 2024 T20 World Cup

Pakistan were trolled heavily on social media following their six-run defeat to India in New York on Sunday, June 9, in the ongoing 2024 T20 World Cup. The Delhi Police also joined the bandwagon, making fun of the Men in Green.

On its official X (formerly Twitter) handle, Delhi Police asked the New York City Police Dept about there being two noises in the city, suggesting that one was the fans celebrating India's win, while the other could be of broken television sets of the Pakistani supporters.

Delhi Police wrote:

"Hey, @NYPDnews. We heard two loud noises. One is "Indiaaa..India!", and another is probably of broken televisions. Can you please confirm?"

Trending

Expand Tweet

Winning the toss and electing to field first, the Pakistani bowlers helped their team gain a commanding position in the crucial encounter. Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf claimed three wickets each, while Mohammad Amir finished with two scalps.

For India, Rishabh Pant was their only saving grace with the bat, delivering a crucial 42-run knock under pressure. Rohit Sharma and Co. were folded for just 119 runs in 19 overs.

While the total looked below-par initially, it ultimately proved to be enough on the challenging surface. The Indian bowlers did a commendable job, restricting Pakistan to 113/7 after 20 overs.

Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of the bowlers. He was adjudged the Man of the Match, having registered fantastic figures of 4-0-14-3.

"Not so great decision-making" - Pakistan's head coach Gary Kirsten on his team's disappointing performance against India

Pakistan's white-ball coach Gary Kirsten remarked that the Babar Azam-led team erred tactically during the chase. He pointed out how the side were on top after being off to a decent start with the bat.

Speaking about the team's performance, Kirsten said during the post-match press conference:

"Maybe not so great decision making. You have got the game on, run a ball, eight wickets in hand, decision-making at that point. That's the game. That's international cricket for you. You make mistakes like that, you are going to pay.

"I thought we made some poor decisions at important phases of the game. I thought Rizwan played well for us. We knew it was going to be a tough wicket to bat on. We managed the chase very well but then just let it slip in the end."

Babar Azam and Co. have begun their 2024 T20 World Cup campaign with back-to-back losses against the United States of America (USA) and India. They will now take on Canada in New York on Tuesday, June 11.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback