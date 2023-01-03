Umran Malik brought his 'A' game to the table in the first T20I of the series between India and Sri Lanka. Playing his first international game on home soil, Malik returned with figures of 2-27 in his four overs.
One of the two wickets was of Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka, who aggregated 45 off 27. It looked like Shanaka would guide his team home. The islanders needed 34 off 20 when Umran Malik bowled an incredible 155 kmph delivery and scalped Shanaka's wicket.
Shanaka attempted a shot towards the off-side but failed to time it well. The ball went straight to Yuzvendra Chahal, who made no mistake in completing the catch. India eventually won the game by two runs.
Fans on Twitter were delighted to see an excellent spell and a fiery 155 kmph ball from Umran Malik. Here are some of the top Twitter reactions following his performance:
Umran Malik and Shivam Mavi star in India's win at Wankhede
Sri Lanka won the toss and invited India to bat first in the opening T20I of the series at the Wankhede Stadium.
The pitch looked good for batting, but India managed only 162-5 in their allotted 20 overs. It seemed like the islanders would cruise to a win, but some splendid bowling performances from the Indian bowlers helped the Men in Blue win by two runs.
Debutant Shivam Mavi was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 4-22. Speaking with the host broadcasters after the game, the T20I debutant said:
"When you've played in the IPL, the nervousness is a lot less here. Hardik bhai kept talking to me throughout. He was telling me it's okay even when the boundary is scored. I was sticking to my guns, looking for wickets, and bringing the stumps into play."
Umran Malik supported Mavi to perfecion with two scalps, while Harshal Patel also bagged two wickets. The second T20I will take place on January 5 in Pune.