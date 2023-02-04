"We shouldn't inherit the past performances of previous Australian teams" - Andrew McDonald unfazed by history

Australia head coach Andrew McDonald has conceded that their past record in India holds no significance ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The former Test cricketer feels the current squad has an edge, given they have experienced the Indian conditions in the past.

Australia hope to break a 19-year drought in India when they lock horns with Rohit Sharma and co. in four Tests, starting on February 9th. The Baggy Greens have also won only one Test in the last four series and face a stern challenge.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, McDonald stated that no two teams are the same and that they shouldn't replicate the performances of their predecessors.

Cricket Australia @CricketAus An 18-player Test squad has been assembled for the Qantas Tour of India in February and March.



Congratulations to everyone selected! An 18-player Test squad has been assembled for the Qantas Tour of India in February and March. Congratulations to everyone selected! https://t.co/3fmCci4d9b

As quoted by Perth Now, the 41-year-old said:

"No two teams are the same, so you don't inherit the past. This team is totally separated from the teams that have been here before. We have players that have been here before and experienced the conditions, yes, and that's a positive. But the group that we've got now, we shouldn't inherit the past performances of previous Australian teams. And that goes for the successful tours as well."

The tourists came very close to registering a series triumph six years ago. Steve Smith, then captain, hit 499 runs in four Tests, but his efforts went in vain as India returned from a 1-0 deficit to win the series.

"That places us really well" - Andrew McDonald on Australia's series in Pakistan and Sri Lanka

Australia cricket team. (Credits: Getty)

Andrew McDonald also doesn't see India as the 'final frontier' and instead sees them as the continuation of their journey. He added:

"We've been to Pakistan into Sri Lanka into India in a 12-month period, so that places us really well. It's unique that you've got three subcontinent tours in a 12-month space and the team's had great continuity. People will call it 'the last frontier' and all of that, but this is just a continuation of the journey for this team."

ICC @ICC



They win the third Test by 115 runs and take the series 1-0.



#WTC23 | bit.ly/PAKvAUS-Test3 Australia register a historic victory in PakistanThey win the third Test by 115 runs and take the series 1-0. Australia register a historic victory in Pakistan 🙌They win the third Test by 115 runs and take the series 1-0.#WTC23 | bit.ly/PAKvAUS-Test3 https://t.co/v1W2mpVgrz

The Baggy Greens showed promising signs in their sub-continent visits last year, winning 1-0 in Pakistan and drawing 1-1 in Sri Lanka. However, India will present a far more formidable challenge.

