"We aren't just playing cricket out there, we are fighting to win"- Rishabh Pant opens up on Shubman Gill & Jonny Bairstow's stump mic banter

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant believes it is important for players to express themselves on the field. He also claimed that it was natural to share banter or verbal exchange with the opposition in the heat of the moment.

The exchange between India's Shubman Gill & England's Jonny Bairstow in the recently concluded Dharamsala Test has gone viral. While Pant understands that the one-on-one may look wrong on the outside, he believes sharing banter helps release the pressure on the players.

Speaking on the Club Prairie Fire podcast, here's what Rishabh Pant had to say about stump mic banter:

"I think it adds an amazing dynamic to the game. We aren't just playing cricket out there, we are fighting to win the match. In those moments, something has to come out. We curb our instincts sometimes because of the mic, but something has to come out and let it free."

Apart from Bairstow, Gill also exchanged a few words with James Anderon during the Dharamsala Test. While the veteran pacer got the better of the Indian batter, Gill had already scored his fourth Test hundred and helped set up a massive win for his team.

Rishabh Pant's view of Bazball

There has been a lot of hype around the brand of cricket that England play in Tests, popularly known as 'Bazball'. However, Rishabh Pant believes the Indian team is always keen to focus on their strength rather than think about the opposition.

Here's what he thinks about Bazball:

"We aren't thinking about it too much because as a team you have to find your own strengths. Yes you have to take lessons sometimes but you have to focus on giving your best shot than focus on the other team."

India wrapped up the Test series 4-1 with a sensational win by an innings and 64 runs in Dharamsala. Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant is set to return to competitive cricket in the IPL 2024 season for the Delhi Capitals on March 23.