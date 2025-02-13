"We keep judging players after every innings" - Gautam Gambhir slams critics of Team India batter after IND vs ENG 2025 ODI series win

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir has slammed young batter Shubman Gill's critics after the ODI series win over England. After a rough Test series in Australia, Gill was criticized for his lack of consistency in red-ball cricket.

However, the 25-year-old responded in style by finishing as the leading run-scorer in the three ODIs against England with 259 runs at an average of 86.33 and a strike rate of 103.60. Gill's exploits helped India complete a 3-0 series whitewash.

He was also named the Player of the Series for scoring 50+ in all three matches, including a brilliant century (112) in the final game.

Talking about Gill in the press conference after India's series win over England, Gambhir said [via India Today]:

Trending

"The problem is that we keep judging players after every innings. He is still a young batter, he is still 25. He has got a great future ahead of him. And if he has been consistent in one format, Test cricket is tough cricket and he has shown that he belongs to that level. I hope that going forward, he can deliver in that format as well. If someone can be consistent in 50-over cricket, they can do that in Test cricket as well."

He added:

"By judging a cricketer after every innings, we are not going to carry forward Indian cricket like that. We have to start putting trust in these young players. He is still 25, just imagine what can happen in the next couple of years if we keep backing him and a lot of other cricketers in that dressing room."

While Gill's Test numbers, with an average of 35.05 in 32 games, do not make for an impressive reading, his ODI performances have been sensational. The 25-year-old boasts incredible numbers in the 50-over format with over 2,500 runs at an average of 60.16 and a strike rate of almost 102 in 50 outings.

"See how consistent he was in the series" - Gautam Gambhir on Shubman Gill

Gill smashed his seventh ODI century in the series finale against England [Credit: Getty]

Gautam Gambhir opined that Shubman Gill's elevation to vice-captaincy in ODIs played a massive role in his consistency during the England series. Gill was named Rohit Sharma's deputy for the England series and the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025, raising several eyebrows.

In the same press conference, Gambhir said:

"It's just the start. Hopefully, he can keep his head on his shoulders. He's learning every day and he's actually taken off that leadership role in a very positive way as well. He's been appointed as the vice-captain. Once you get that responsibility and see how consistent he was in the series, hopefully he can continue going forward and in the Champions Trophy as well."

The England series win was India's first in the 50-over format since Gambhir took over as head coach last year.

The Men in Blue will next be in action when they take on Bangladesh in their 2025 Champions Trophy opener in Dubai on February 20.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news