“We knew on this surface 230 can be defended” - Kuldeep Yadav reflects on India's win over England in the 2023 World Cup clash

Team India’s left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav has stated that the team was confident of defending 230 in the 2023 World Cup match against England on Sunday. According to Kuldeep, it was a matter of getting a couple of early wickets in the powerplay to make life difficult for England.

India beat England by 100 runs in match number 29 of the 2023 World Cup in Lucknow. Sent into bat after losing the toss, the Men in Blue were held to 229/9 despite skipper Rohit Sharma’s 87. In response, England crumbled for 129 all out in 34.5 overs.

Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami claimed two wickets each in the powerplay to reduce England to 39/4. The batting side could not recover from the disastrous start.

Kuldeep shared his thoughts on the win and said at a post-match press conference:

“We knew on this surface a target of 230 can be defended. Rohit bhai played a good knock. It was all about getting two wickets in the Powerplay which Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami did. Then they were four down and it becomes difficult. As a spinner, I just had to maintain that pressure on England.”

The 28-year-old admitted that he felt good to bowl at his home ground, but added that what was even more pleasing was the fact that the team won.

“It feels good to bowl at home. There was spin, but there was also the dew factor. It was all about bowling the right lengths. I did well but more importantly, the team won and that gives me joy.”

Kuldeep (2/24) played his part in Team India’s win, cleaning up Jos Buttler (10) with a beauty and adding the scalp of Liam Livingstone (27).

“I am working hard on my batting” - Kuldeep Yadav

Before his bowling performance, Kuldeep also chipped in with the bat. He scored an unbeaten 9 off 13 balls and featured in a handy 21-run stand with Bumrah for the ninth wicket. The Indian spinner admitted that he is working on developing his skills with the willow.

“I am working hard on my batting. [If] I contribute 10-15 runs, it helps the team. The last 25-odd run partnership helped us to reach a good target of 230. I felt that we can defend it. It's not like I'm only batting in matches. I'm also working on my batting in practice.”

With their sixth win in as many games in the 2023 World Cup, India reclaimed the top position in the points table.