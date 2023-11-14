"We know it is going to be an extremely good challenge" - Kane Williamson on 'special' World Cup semi-final clash against India 

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has termed facing the rampant Indian side as an 'extremely good challenge', ahead of their semi-final meeting at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. This marks the second successive time that the two sides are meeting in the semi-final stage following their famous contest in the 2019 edition.

The Blackcaps have had to overcome several obstacles over the course of the campaign which includes injuries and a losing streak. However, the team ended the league stage on a high and cemented the fourth place in the points table to make it to the knockouts yet again.

The New Zealand skipper backs the in-form Rachin Ravindra to fire and expects a tough challenge by the Men in Blue. He said during the pre-match press conference:

"Rachin has been great, the way he is scoring has been exceptional. We are expecting a sea of blue tomorrow. Special to play against India in a World Cup semi-finals. We know it is going to be an extremely good challenge. Our focus is on our cricket."

Rachin Ravindra has scored 565 runs in nine matches, at an average of 70.62 and a strike rate of 108.44. He has notched three centuries in the tournament already, and recorded a fifty against India during the league stage.

Williamson also spoke about New Zealand's narrow four-wicket loss to the Men in Blue earlier in the tournament. Dismissing that the situation changes when it comes to the knockout stage, Williamson said:

“Dharamsala was a great game but when you get into finals, things change."

Team India had chased down the 274-run target with a couple of overs to spare on the back of a solid knock by Virat Kohli and a nerveless finish by Ravindra Jadeja.

They are one of the, if not the best teams going around - Kane Williamson on Team India's prowess

Rohit Sharma and company have been playing some imperious cricket in the competition. Team India finished the league stage unbeaten and now head into a the biggest set of hurdles a side can face in the sport.

Williamson asserted that the team playing the best cricket on the given day will be crowned as winners, instead of reputation playing a factor. He elaborated:

"The underdog thing.. from what you guys write, I don't think it has changed too much. But that's fine. India have been exceptional. They are one of the, if not the best teams going around, playing cricket that matches that. But we know as well, on that day if we play our best cricket, it certainly gives us the best chance. Come finals time, anything can happen."

