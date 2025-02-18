“We know how good he’s been in T20 cricket” - Ricky Ponting picks Jasprit Bumrah’s replacement in Indian playing XI for Champions Trophy 2025

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting has shared his views on Jasprit Bumrah's replacement in Team India's playing eleven for Champions Trophy 2025. Ponting strongly feels Arshdeep Singh should replace Bumrah, given how the left-arm seamer has a similar skill set to Bumrah.

Ad

The ace bowler will miss the eight-team event due to a back injury he sustained during the five-Test tour of Australia. Arshdeep, who has played only nine ODIs so far, is one of the three pacers in the squad alongside Mohammed Shami and Harshit Rana.

Speaking on the latest episode of the ICC Review, the Tasmanian said Harshit Rana has plenty of talent but his death-bowling is not in the same breath as Arshdeep. He elaborated:

Ad

Trending

"I would go with the left-armer and I'd go with Arshdeep (to replace Bumrah). We know how good he's been in T20 cricket and if you think about the skill set, he probably provides a similar skill set to what Bumrah does with new ball and death overs and that's what India will miss."

Ad

"That's taking nothing away from Harshit Rana because I think he has got a lot of talent and we know what he can do with the new ball, but I don't think his death skills are as good as what Arshdeep Singh’s are."

In nine ODIs, Arshdeep has claimed 14 scalps at an average of 23 and played only in the final game of the three-game series against England recently at home. His List A record is promising, picking up 55 scalps in 33 matches, averaging 24.30. The 26-year-old has been outstanding for India in T20Is, taking 99 scalps in 63 games, and is their leading wicket-taker in the format.

Ad

"It's very hard to replace someone like that" - Ricky Ponting on Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah. (Image Credits: Getty)

Ponting feels if any team has the talent pool to replace a player of Bumrah's caliber, it's India as the 50-year-old added:

Ad

"I think we all felt that they were going to be one of the main dangers anyway. Even with Bumrah not being there, I mean, yes, it's very hard to replace someone like that. But if any team can do it with the amount of talent that the Indians have got, it might be them.”

Team India will open their campaign against Bangladesh on February 20 and will play all their matches in Dubai.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news