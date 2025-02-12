"We all know who has power in BCCI team meetings these days"- Fans left disappointed after Mohammed Siraj's non-selection for ICC Champions Trophy

Fans were disappointed with Team India selectors and management after they preferred Harshit Rana over Mohammed Siraj in the squad for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Jasprit Bumrah, who was initially named in the 15-man squad, was ruled out of the tournament on Tuesday (February 11) as he did not recover from his back injury.

BCCI announced the updated squad on Tuesday, naming Harshit Rana as Bumrah's replacement. There was another change as spinner Varun Chakaravarthy took Yashasvi Jaiswal's spot. Harshit Rana made his ODI debut during the first ODI of the ongoing series against England and picked up four wickets across two games while conceding runs at an economy of 7.19.

Most fans were not pleased with the selectors' decision to include Rana after considering Mohammed Siraj's experience and record in the ODI format. Here are some of the reactions on X on the matter:

"Seriously, Harshit Rana is now selected over Md. Siraj whereas Varun has also been included in the Champions Trophy squad when we already have Axar, Jadeja, Sundar, and Kuldeep. It's so obvious that we all know who has all the power in BCCI team meetings these days," a fan wrote.

"Mohammad Siraj was the number one ranked ODI bowler not so long ago. Granted his form has not been great coming into the CT but to be put in the travelling reserves is an absolute insult for such a player. He doesn't deserve this. Either put him in the main squad or don't pick him," a fan wrote.

"Mohd Siraj was pointed out for his lack of effectiveness, but he brought the experience India needed in Bumrah’s absence. However, picking Harshit Rana over him doesn’t make sense. It’s a BIG decision and one that will spark plenty of discussion," another fan wrote.

Team India's 15-man squad for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill (Vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohd. Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Non-travelling reserves: Mohammed Siraj, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Shivam Dube.

What do you think about India's chances in the Champions Trophy with this squad? Let us know in the comments section.

