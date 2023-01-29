"We can't leave it to kids"- Top 10 funny memes as young Indian top-order fails miserably in 2nd T20I vs New Zealand

The inexperienced Indian top-order batters once again disappointed the fans with dismal performances in the second T20I against New Zealand on Sunday, January 29 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

New Zealand batted first in the contest after winning the toss. On a rank turner, the visiting batters struggled miserably a lot for runs, as they could only reach 99/8 in 20 overs.

The spinners Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, and Deepak Hooda bowled 13 overs between them and played a crucial role in containing the Kiwis to a paltry score.

Shubman Gill (11) hit a couple of boundaries to start the chase of 100. However, Gill could not build on it as Michael Bracewell dismissed him in the fourth over to give New Zealand their first breakthrough. It was a poor start for the hosts, as they were 17/1 in 3.5 overs when Gill departed.

Ishan Kishan (19 off 32 balls) motored on at a sedate pace and did not look to be in rhythm for the entire duration of his stay at the crease. His painfully sluggish knock ended when he got run out in the 9th over.

Number 3 batter Rahul Tripathi (13 off 18 balls) tried to counter the spinning conditions with innovative hits but could not connect much.

He also walked back to the pavilion in the 11th over, leaving India in a spot of bother. Suryakumar Yadav (26* off 31 balls) played sensibly and finished the tricky chase in the final over with a boundary.

Fans troll Indian top-order batters Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill for repeated failures in T20I cricket

Indian cricket fans were highly disappointed with successive dismal performances of top-order batters in T20I cricket in the recent past.

They pointed out the batting deficiencies of Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan in the shortest format and trolled the duo. Fans took to social media to express their views by sharing hilarious memes.

Here are some of the best ones:

anay @GoneTheNextBall Shubmam Gill and Ishan Kishan in place of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul Shubmam Gill and Ishan Kishan in place of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul https://t.co/PGXeO8bl7m

👑Che_ಕೃಷ್ಣ🇮🇳 @ChekrishnaCk

#INDVsNZT20 Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan reaches Tuk Tuk Academy Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan reaches Tuk Tuk Academy #INDVsNZT20 https://t.co/dw1CqqfM1j

India and New Zealand will face off in the third T20I on Wednesday, February 1, in Ahmedabad.

