"We let him down in the field"- Tim Paine on Nathan Lyon

Australian captain Tim Paine admitted that his side let Nathan Lyon down in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series by dropping chances of his bowling. Paine also praised the Indian batsmen for their ability to play spin.

Playing his 100th Test match in Brisbane, Nathan Lyon fell short of the 400-wicket mark. Many had expected him to reach it in the four-match Test series against India. The off-spinner was left stranded on 399 wickets at the end of the series.

Nathan Lyon had a tough time on the fifth day of the final Test as Rishabh Pant hit him to all parts of the ground. The spinner created some chances, most notably a stumping opportunity against Pant, which Tim Paine failed to execute.

The Australian skipper conceded they let the spinner down. Paine also added that he expects Lyon to bounce back soon.

"They (India) grow up playing spin don't they? That's what Indian teams are famous for. (But he) created plenty of chances, a close lbw shout early (on Tuesday). If that went his way, he could've got on a roll. He bowled his heart out, and at times we let him down in the field, and at times balls didn't quite go to hand. He's been an absolute champ of Australian cricket, bowling well, creating chances and he's someone who will bounce back well in (the next Test series in) South Africa." Paine told cricket.com.au.

Nathan Lyon didn't have the best time in the series as he ended up with only nine wickets at an average of 55.11 and a strike rate of 124.6 — the worst rate for any home series in his career.

Shane Warne criticized Nathan Lyon for defensive tactics

Shane Warne

Meanwhile, Shane Warne slammed Nathan Lyon for not having an off-side bat-pad fielder for Cheteshwar Pujara on the fifth day of the Brisbane Test. The former leg-spinner felt Lyon's tactics were defensive as India went on to secure a historic win.

"I'm in shock; it doesn't make any sense whatsoever. I don't have an answer; I just cannot explain why he hasn't got one because he knows how it changes his (Pujara's) game, so why on earth would you not have one? I'd like to think I know a little bit about spin bowling and I have chatted to Nathan Lyon about it. He's admitted it works, but he hasn't got one today," Warne told Fox Sports.

Nathan Lyon would have liked to mark his 100th Test match with a special achievement. However, the Aussies were beaten at The Gabba for the first time in 32 years, and the 33-year-old could pick only two wickets in the second innings.