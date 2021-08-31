"We'll certainly be making sure that we're prepared for the challenges that Ashwin poses" - Joe Root

England skipper Joe Root claimed the team would be well equipped to deal with the threat R Ashwin brings if he is included in the opposition playing XI.

The off-spinner has not played a part in three Tests so far and could make it into the Indian team for the fourth Test at the Oval.

The desire to ignite something different every day never burns out. 🤜 🔥🔥🤩 pic.twitter.com/6U9s7LZpP6 — Mask up and take your vaccine🙏🙏🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) August 26, 2021

Ashwin had partook in a County Championship game for Surrey at the Oval ahead of the ongoing Test series. While he endured a bleak outing in the first innings, he returned strong in the second innings to claim six wickets.

So far, India has deployed a strategy of playing four seamers, and Ravindra Jadeja's recent batting prowess and lack of turn on pitches has left Ashwin with only a place in the pavilion.

Root lavished praise on Ashwin and termed him a 'world class' player. But at the same time asserted that England would be well prepared to face him. Speaking at a virtual press conference ahead of the fourth Test, Root said:

"I think his records speak for himself. I think he is a world class player. We've seen him score runs and take wickets against us and we know what he is capable of in the Test arena. We'll certainly be making sure that we're prepared for the challenges that he poses coming into the Test match along with other combinations that they might throw at us."

We just have to keep applying pressure as a bowling group: Joe Root on plans for potential new-comers

After India's tame defeat at Leeds, changes could be in the offing, especially in the batting unit, which has struggled as of late.

With batters such as Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav and Hanuma Vihari waiting on the sidelines, India could be prompted to shuffle the batting order or even add more personnel to strengthen it.

When asked about how the England side will counter the new players if they make it into the playing XI, Root noted that they will continue to apply pressure and never allow them to settle. Root added:

"We'll be looking into all the analytical data and we'll also take into account the conditions that we find ourselves up against and make sure we have the right plans in place to counter what they throw at us.

"But ultimately, they'll be coming into a series halfway through, which is never an easy thing to do and we just have to keep applying pressure as a bowling group, making it very difficult for them to get into the series."

Hello and welcome to The Oval. Our venue for the 4th Test against England.



It's been a damp morning so far.#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/LmeFqxjGkw — BCCI (@BCCI) August 31, 2021

India will take on England in the fourth Test of the ongoing five-match Test series at The Oval, starting on September 2. The series is currently tied 1-1.

