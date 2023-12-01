"We'll ensure not to discuss plans in Urdu" - Hasan Ali wary of Usman Khawaja's familiarity with language ahead of Test series against Australia

Pakistan seamer Hasan Ali has underlined the need to discuss their plans in the Test series against Australia in a language other than Urdu due to Usman Khawaja's familiarity with the language. Ali also feels Pakistan should move away from him to discuss their tactics and strategies.

Khawaja was the highest run-getter when Australia visited Pakistan for a historic Test series early last year. The left-handed batter, who was born in Islamabad before moving to Australia, slammed 496 runs in three Tests, averaging an astonishing 165.33 with the aid of two centuries.

Ali said about Pakistan discussing strategies in a different language so Khawaja can't understand:

"Usman bhai is familiar with Urdu. After he leaked our strategies to the Australia cricket team in Karachi, we've become more cautious. We'll ensure not to discuss plans in Urdu in front of him to keep our strategies confidential. We'll move a bit farther away from him to strategise for the game."

Before playing the three-Test series against Australia, Pakistan will play a practice game in Canberra. With the Men in Green winning only one Test Down Under since 1995, they will be keen to improve their record this time.

"The pitches in Australia differ from those in other cricketing nations" - Hasan Ali

Hasan Ali. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Hasan Ali recognized that Asian teams often struggle to take wickets on Australian pitches, but is looking forward to the contest between two ace pacers Mitchell Starc and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

"It's not just Pakistan, all South Asian teams find it challenging to take 20 wickets on Australian tours. The pitches in Australia differ from those in other cricketing nations, and the local players' familiarity with their conditions often poses problems for visiting squads," he stated.

"Pat Cummins stands out as the best bowler. His excellence in all three formats is commendable. Both Shaheen Afridi from Pakistan and Pat Cummins from Australia are skillful bowlers who understand the art of bowling with new and semi-new balls," Ali added.

The first Test between Australia and Pakistan begins on December 14 in Perth.