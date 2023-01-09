"We’ll get to see vintage Virat Kohli" - Rajkumar Sharma on star batter ahead of IND vs SL ODI series

Virat Kohli’s childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma believes the Delhi batter will deliver with the bat in the upcoming ODI series against Sri Lanka. The ODIs will get underway on Tuesday, January 10.

Sharma reckoned that the former India captain will once again get back into the groove heading into the 2023 ODI World Cup at home. Incidentally, Kohli scored his 44th ODI century in his last 50-over game against Bangladesh.

He scored 113 runs off 91 deliveries, including two sixes and 11 boundaries. He brought up his ODI ton after a long gap of almost 40 months. Speaking to India News, Sharma said:

“Unfortunately, his conversion rate was not that good last year. We all know that whenever he used to cross 20-25, everyone expected him to score big, which he used to do. A bad patch can come into anyone’s life. I hope this new year, we’ll get to see vintage Virat Kohli.”

Sharma also addressed the fact that Kohli has won a majority of matches for India, but has failed to deliver in the ODI format over the past few years.

“I think if anyone has won the most number of matches for India, it’s Virat Kohli," he added. "There comes a time when you are couldn't fulfill the benchmark you have set. The expectations are always to score big.”

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Virat Kohli departs after scoring 113 in 91 balls with 11 fours and 2 sixes.



40 months drought in ODIs finally ended, well played Virat! Virat Kohli departs after scoring 113 in 91 balls with 11 fours and 2 sixes. 40 months drought in ODIs finally ended, well played Virat! https://t.co/A9zm3mvsuR

Kohli amassed 302 runs in 11 ODIs at an average of 27.45 last year, including a ton and two half-centuries.

“If the combo gets back to form then…” – Reetinder Sodhi on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

Meanwhile, former cricketer Reetinder Sodhi believes senior batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will be vital cogs in India's playing XI for the ODIs against Sri Lanka.

He reckons that their performance in the three-match series will set the tone for the upcoming World Cup at home.

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Take a bow, Rohit Sharma!!



Made a brave decision to come out to bat with an injured thumb and scored 51* (28), with less chances to win the game, he gave his best and took India closer. Take a bow, Rohit Sharma!!Made a brave decision to come out to bat with an injured thumb and scored 51* (28), with less chances to win the game, he gave his best and took India closer. https://t.co/JVwww7wfPZ

Speaking on the aforementioned show alongside Rajkumar Sharma, Sodhi said:

“If we keep the World Cup in our mind, there’s not much time. The main players are Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. They are the most experienced players in world cricket at the moment. Both play for India."

"If the combo gets back to form, then definitely, the hopes of winning the ICC World Cup will be fulfilled," he continued. "If Rohit and Virat are unable to get back to form, it could be a tense thing for India."

Sharma scored 249 runs in eight ODIs at an average of 41.50 last year, including three half-centuries. He's making a comeback after a thumb injury, which ruled him out of the two-match Test series in Bangladesh last month.

The Men in Blue will take on Dasun Shanaka-led Sri Lanka in the first ODI in Guwahati on Tuesday, January 10.

Get IND vs SL Live Score for the 3rd T20I at Sportskeeda. Follow us for live updates & latest news.

Poll : 0 votes