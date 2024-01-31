"We'll keep it consistent" - Steve Smith to continue in middle-order in ODIs despite shifting to opening in Tests

Australia's stand-in captain for the West Indies ODI series, Steve Smith has confirmed that he will continue in the middle-order in the 50-over format. The legendary batter recently shifted to opening in Tests following David Warner's retirement.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the first ODI, Smith said he was unlikely to tinker with the 2023 World Cup combination, elaborating (as quoted by cricket.com.au):

"We'll keep it consistent I suppose and with myself and 'Marn' (Marnus Labuschagne) at four and five like the World Cup and then we'll probably see some guys having an opportunity up top and mixing matching a little bit. With the guys we've got in the squad, we've got some versatility there so it should be exciting."

After a grueling summer, the selectors have rested some of the first-choice players, including Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Marsh, and Glenn Maxwell, for the ODI series. As a result, the likes of Lance Morris, Xavier Bartlett, and Aaron Hardie have got an opportunity to build their cases.

Smith also said that Josh Inglis and Cameron Green were the prime contenders to slot in at No.3 in Marsh's absence. He added:

"Mitch Marsh obviously isn't here, he's obviously a candidate to be batting somewhere in the top three in one-day cricket … I think it's maybe Inglis and Greeny potentially at three, we'll have to sort it out with the selectors, but I think that's the top three potentially for the first game."

This will be Australia's first ODI since the unforgettable 2023 World Cup final win.The first match of the series will be played on Friday, February 2, in Melbourne.

"Hopefully making their experience an enjoyable one" - Steve Smith

Steve Smith.

Smith also talked about the responsibility of being a senior player in an unexperienced side, saying:

"I'm a senior player in this group, we've got a lot of young guys so teaching them the ropes coming into the Australian team for the first time and hopefully making their experience an enjoyable one."

The preceding two-Test series ended 1-1 after a thrilling second match, but Australia retained the Frank Worrell Trophy.

