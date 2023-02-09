"We'll see about that DK"- Mark Waugh and Dinesh Karthik enter into on-air banter during IND vs AUS 1st Test

Indian wicketkeeper-turned-commentator Dinesh Karthik engaged in interesting banter with Mark Waugh, the former Australian batter, in his first commentary stint with the host broadcaster of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The hosts restricted Australia to just 177 after losing the toss and in reply had crossed the fifty-run mark without the loss of any wickets. DK seized the opportunity to take a sly dig at the Australians by telling Mark Waugh on air that the visitors may lose by an innings in Nagpur.

Here's what he said:

"I'm coming in early to make a prediction, I strongly feel India will bat once and only once in this Test match. Mark my words Mark. "

Mark Waugh wasn't amused by the comment as he felt it was too early in the game to make such a bold prediction. Here's what he replied to Dinesh Karthik:

"We'll see about that DK, we'll see about that. What time is it. It's five past three. I'll write that in my diary. He could be right. It's not going to be easy, it's not going to be a stroll in the park."

DK continued the banter by saying:

"But at the same time, it's not as tough as the Aussie batters made it out to be either."

Waugh was competitive even as a commentator as he reminded Karthik that Australia had two quality batters in Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne, who averaged 60 in Tests. He claimed:

"All I'm saying is never judge a pitch until two sides have bat. Let’s see how things unfold. It's a big session, Australia won't let India get away. This Indian Test batters not as good as some of the Australians. I can't see two guys averaging 60."

DK didn't hold back as he reminded Waugh that apart from Steve Smith, no other Australian batter from the current team has been successful in India. He replied:

"Well there was just one there in India, that average 60."

Ravi Shastri joined in the banter and slammed Mark Waugh for his prediction

Former Indian coach Ravi Shastri was also in the commentary box. He has always been someone who believed in giving back to the opposition and that's how Team India played under his coaching tenure.

Mark Waugh had predicted that Australia would thump India 4-0 in the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy after they were bowled out for 36. But what happened next shut down all the critics, including Waugh himself. Shastri told DK:

"I remember a prediction he (Mark Waugh) made when we were 36 all out in Adelaide in Australia when he said 'India will get hammered 4-0'. Keep predicting Mark!"

India have ended Day 1 strongly on 77/1 and are just 100 runs behind the visitors' first-innings total.

