"We lost because they didn't play 'DIL DIL ENGLAND'"- Top 10 funny memes after England's dismal loss against Afghanistan in 2023 World Cup

Afghanistan pulled off a massive upset in the 2023 World Cup, beating defending champions England, comfortably by 69 runs on Sunday (October 15) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. It is their only second victory in ODI World Cup matches. Their previous and only win came against Scottland in 2015.

England skipper Jos Buttler won the toss and opted to bowl first, anticipating that dew might ease things for batters in the chase. Rahmanullah Gurbaz (80) and Ikram Alikhil (58) hit aggressive half-centuries to help Afghanistan reach a decent total of 284 in the first innings. Adil Rashid scalped three wickets for England with the ball.

The Afghanistan spin trio - Rashid Khan (3/37), Mujeeb Ur Rahman (3/51), and Mohammad Nabi (2/16)- spun a web around the English batters and folded them to 215 in 40.3 overs. Harry Brook (66) waged a lone battle with a fighting half-century but could not take his side home.

Cricket fans on social media enjoyed the encounter interesting encounter between England and Afghanistan on Sunday. They expressed their reactions through hilarious memes on social media.

Here is a collection of the best memes:

"This is our best win"- Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi after beating England in the 2023 World Cup

After the conclusion of the match on Sunday, Afghan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi reflected on the famous win, saying:

"I am quite happy and all team is happy. This is our best win and the confidence will be their for the next games. The whole country will be proud. Lot of credit to the openers for getting us to the start. Again today we faltered in the middle overs.

"We started brilliantly and the credit for that goes to Gurbaz. Ikram was there with us for the last two years but didn't get enough opportunities. We appreciate his efforts."

He continued:

"Mujeeb showed how well he can bat. In Pakistan he has shown how good he can be and even today when our team needed some crucial runs, he delivered. Our batting line up should have more runs on the board and give something to the spinners."

"Everyone knows how good the spinners are. Yeah I think Fazal started very well and Mujeeb also bowled well for the first 10 overs."

