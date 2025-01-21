"We have a lot of captains on the ground" - Suryakumar Yadav opens up on relationship with Hardik Pandya ahead of IND vs ENG 2025 1st T20I 

Team India T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav said he maintains a great friendship with Hardik Pandya ahead of the opening match of the five-match T20I series against India, starting in Kolkata on January 22. Much has been made out of the dynamic between the two since Hardik will be captaining the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the IPL with Surya playing under him.

It is also worth remembering that Hardik captained the Indian T20I side for over a year during Rohit Sharma's absence between the end of 2022 and the beginning of 2024. He then was deputy to Rohit during India's triumphant 2024 T20 World Cup run.

Yet, India appointed Suryakumar Yadav as their full-time T20I captain ahead of Hardik following Rohit's retirement from the format. The surprises continued when Axar Patel was made vice-captain for the upcoming England T20Is ahead of Hardik, leading to many speculations.

Talking about his relationship with Hardik on the eve of the series opener, Surya said [quoted by ESPN Cricinfo]:

"We've been good friends on the field and we know what we want going forward with the India team. Axar has been given that added responsibility. We saw what he did in the 2024 T20 World Cup, he's been with the team for a very long time. At the same time, Hardik is also part of the leading group. When we sit, we decide what we want to do with the team going forward and even on the field, he is always around. We have a lot of captains on the ground."

He added:

"The relationship with him has been really great. We've been playing [together] for a really long time. I still remember that from 2018, when I went back to Mumbai Indians [we first played together] and [it's the same] till today. It's just that the added responsibility that I've got [here]. When we go back to franchise cricket, I can get to be quiet and relax for a little bit."

India have continued their sparkling form in T20Is, winning their last four bilateral series after the T20 World Cup last year. Their last T20I series defeat came against the West Indies back in 2023.

"He gives freedom, he allows players to express" - Suryakumar Yadav on Gautam Gambhir

Suryakumar Yadav praised head coach Gautam Gambhir for allowing the players complete freedom to express themselves on the field.

Gambhir has been under pressure after a poor start to his tenure with India losing an ODI series in Sri Lanka and back-to-back Test series to New Zealand and Australia over the past six months.

"I've played under Gambhir for four years, so I know how he works. Even without speaking to him, we know what we need to do. He wasn't there on the tour of South Africa since he was preparing with the Test team, but we are moving in the right direction with him. He gives freedom, he allows players to express. He keeps things simple, he knows what is going inside a player's head. He keeps things light and maintains a good atmosphere," said Surya.

Surya boasts an impressive record as India's T20I captain with 13 wins in 17 outings.

