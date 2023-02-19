"We love having him around the team" - Nathan Lyon backs David Warner to return to the Test side

Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon has backed David Warner to return to the Test side after recovering from his injuries. The veteran spinner said they love having Warner in the side and hinted that he could return for the third Test against India.

Warner was ruled out of the ongoing Test in Delhi due to a concussion before day two's play and was replaced by Matt Renshaw. The left-hander departed for a scratchy 15 on day one and did not return to the field on the same day Australia came on to bowl.

Speaking at a press conference after the second day's play, the 35-year-old stated that the medical staff has been optimistic about the opener's condition ahead of the next Test.

As quoted by Perth Now, Lyon stated:

"Obviously he's injured, concussed and a fracture in the arm and your spirits dare say go down a little bit, but Davey is Davey, we love having him around the team."

"Talking to the medical staff it's one of those ones where you could potentially play if you rest it over the next few days and we've got a decent break after this Test match. If he's recovered well, I wouldn't be surprised if you see him out there again."

Australia ended day one by being bowled out for 263 as Usman Khawaja top-scored with 81, while Peter Handscomb made a pristine 72. Khawaja and Warner combined for a 50-run stand.

"Bowling spin anywhere around the world is just consistency" - Nathan Lyon

Nathan Lyon. (Image Credits: Getty)

Lyon further claimed that his aim is to always target the off-stump and that he looks to consistently challenge the batters' defences. He added:

"Bowling spin anywhere around the world is just consistency and being able to land the ball in the same spot over and over and be able to challenge their defence for long periods of time. Bowling around the wicket in this game I'm still trying to target off stump. That's my goal. If you understand cricket, you'll understand what I'm trying to do and trying to get them defending because we know how good the Indian batters are."

India are in pole position to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the four-Test series after Australia's capitulation before lunch on day three.

