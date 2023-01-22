"We aren't making any result-oriented wickets"- Danish Kaneria wants Pakistan to learn home domination from India

Former Pakistan leg-spinner Danish Kaneria feels Pakistan have a lot to learn from arch-rivals India when it comes to using home conditions to their advantage. New Zealand, who had just beaten Pakistan 2-1 in their own backyard, have already lost the ODI series against India 2-0 with a game still to play.

Kaneria credited the Men in Blue for producing a fresh, grassy pitch in Raipur without fearing that it would backfire on them. The Indian bowlers were simply brilliant as they bowled out the Kiwis for just 108 and won the game and the series comfortably.

In a video on his YouTube channel, here's what Danish Kaneria had to say about the differences between Indian pitches and those in Pakistan:

"India beat New Zealand by making great use of their home conditions. On the other hand, Pakistan, who made pitches of their choice at home, were beaten by New Zealand in the ODI series. We must learn when other teams make better use of their home conditions. First England beat us, then Australia then New Zealand. We aren't making any result-oriented wickets."

In Pakistan, its all about thinking about yourself: Danish Kaneria

Danish Kaneria slammed Pakistan for not having enough bench strength. He feels that there are some young and talented players who just don't get enough exposure. He once again compared this situation to the Men In Blue, who may experiment with their side now that they have already won the series.

On this, Kaneria stated:

"Now India have a chance to test their bench in the third ODI and give new players some chances. But in Pakistan it's all about thinking about yourself. Babar Azam continues to score his own 50-60 runs and the team doesn't benefit from that at all, it's just causing losses."

