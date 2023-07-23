"We might not see Rishabh Pant in the next IPL as well" - Ishant Sharma on wicketkeeper-batter's expected return to competitive cricket

Ishant Sharma feels Rishabh Pant is unlikely to regain full fitness soon and might not be seen playing for the Delhi Capitals in the next edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Pant underwent surgery after sustaining multiple injuries in a horrific car accident late last year. As per the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) recent medical update, the wicketkeeper-batter has commenced batting and keeping in the nets and is following the prescribed fitness regimen.

During a discussion on Jio Cinema, Ishant Sharma was asked about Pant's likely return to competitive cricket. He responded:

"I feel we might not see Rishabh Pant in the next IPL as well because it is not a small injury. It was a very serious accident. He has just started batting and wicketkeeping and to run and turn after that, there are a lot of things, which is not easy for a wicketkeeper and a batter."

While virtually ruling out the possibility of the dashing wicketkeeper-batter being a part of India's World Cup squad, the Delhi Capitals pacer expressed hope about their skipper plying his trade for the franchise next year, saying:

"The good thing is that he didn't have a second surgery. If he had undergone a second surgery, he would have been out for even longer. He has had one surgery now but I don't think he will be fit for the World Cup for sure. Hopefully, if he gets fit for the IPL, it will be great."

Pant's absence was a huge blow for the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023. David Warner captained the side in his absence and could only help them finish in the ninth spot.

"I don't see him playing this World Cup" - Wasim Jaffer on Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant presents India with an excellent left-handed option in the middle order.

Wasim Jaffer chimed in on Rishabh Pant's fitness status on Jio Cinema, saying that he doesn't see the 25-year-old playing in the World Cup later this year. He said:

"It will take him time and he shouldn't be in a hurry as well. He is an extremely important player, maybe a future captain as well. So a fully-fit Rishabh Pant, I feel will take a little time. I don't see him playing this World Cup."

Aakash Chopra also highlighted Pant's extraordinary achievements as a wicketkeeper-batter and wished the youngster a speedy recovery, stating:

"There is no doubt that he is a special player. He has done a few things which a wicketkeeper-batter from India has not done previously, that includes a few centuries in Test matches outside India. He is a once-in-a-generation player. It seems the guy is genetically very strong. Wish you all the best Rishabh, we want to see you back."

Pant has had a middling ODI career, scoring 865 runs at an average of 34.60 in 30 games. He has enjoyed greater success in Test cricket, amassing 2271 runs at an impressive average of 43.67 in 33 matches.