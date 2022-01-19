"We might've given 20-30 runs extra than the par score" - KL Rahul reflects on defeat in 1st ODI against South Africa

Team India captain KL Rahul lamented the fact that his side conceded an extra 20-30 runs which cost them the 1st ODI against South Africa at Boland Park in Paarl.

Chasing 297 runs, the visitors fell short by 31 runs as the middle-order continued to trouble India despite a valiant effort from Shardul Thakur (50*).

Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan scored individual half-centuries. However, the likes of Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer and Venkatesh Iyer failed to build on a 92-run partnership for the second wicket.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, KL Rahul said:

"The talk in the dressing room after the first innings was, we might've given 20 - 30 runs extra than the par score. But it was two set batters who played till 45 - 46 overs, they continued the pressure on the bowlers throughout, 290 plus was again was 20 runs more than what we would've wanted to restrict them to."

India lost the plot with the ball in mid-overs with Shardul Thakur struggling to pick up wickets. He conceded 7.2 runs per over while the spinners shelled 106/1 from 20 overs.

KL Rahul didn't give the ball to debutant all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer. The young Indian captain highlighted that the bowling unit need to find ways to pick wickets in the middle overs to fight back in the series. He added:

"It was a nice game, we love playing games like these, there's so much to learn. We started off really well but we didn't wickets in the middle. We will look to see how we can stop the opposition in those middle overs."

India have a couple of options on the bench with Deepak Chahar and Mohammed Siraj waiting for an opportunity to stake a claim in the ODI side.

"We needed someone to play deep" - KL Rahul

The middle-order woes have troubled India for a long period of time and continue to pose challenges to new head coach Rahul Dravid and captain Rohit Sharma.

Rishabh Pant (16) and Shreyas Iyer (17) got starts but couldn't capitalize on them, which came back to haunt the team in the end. KL Rahul stressed that they were on par with the run chase in the first half but lost control as the innings progressed, losing wickets on a cluster. He said:

"Obviously, the middle order couldn't get going. We got a good start, we were on par for the first 20 - 25 overs and thought we will chase it down comfortably. Unfortunately, we didn't string partnerships later on."

He continued:

"Two players in the oppositions when they get hundreds, you more often get close to 300 which they did. We needed someone like that, to play deep and take it till the last and chase it down."

With the World Cup approaching, the new think-tank will look to find the right combinations and build a strong team for the multi-nation tournament.

The second ODI of the series is scheduled to take place on January 21 (Friday) at Boland Park in Paarl.

