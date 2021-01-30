“We must adapt and innovate to stay ahead” - Jay Shah after being elected ACC President

After being elected as the President of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), BCCI secretary Jay Shah said that cricket boards need to change with the times to stay relevant.

Addressing the AGM, Jay Shah stated that though COVID-19 has proved to be a major setback to the sport, it is possible to fight back. He was quoted as saying by bcci.tv:

“The pandemic has posed enormous challenges but history has shown that innovation often arises in periods of adversity and we must adapt and innovate to stay ahead."

According to Jay Shah, women’s cricket and age-group cricket remain two key areas most boards need to work on. He added in this regard:

“While I have noticed that most Boards have again started their cricketing operations with their senior team, the challenge still remains with women’s cricket and age-group cricket. The ACC has done pioneering work in both women’s cricket and age-group with the multiple tournaments it conducts across the year and we must build on this.”

32-year-old Jay Shah will replace Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) chief Najmul Hasan Papon as the ACC President. The ACC is Asia's regional cricket administrative body and presently features 24 member associations

The ACC organises the Asia Cup tournaments. The 2020 edition of the event was postponed to June this year owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Pakistan was originally scheduled to host the tournament. It is now now likely to be held in Sri Lanka.

NEWS : Mr Jay Shah, Hon. Secretary, BCCI appointed Asian Cricket Council President.



More details here - https://t.co/9XHTgZgBii pic.twitter.com/kjI8YnyTc1 — BCCI (@BCCI) January 30, 2021

Jay Shah announced schedule for domestic season, Ranji Trophy excluded

Advertisement

Earlier in the day, Jay Shah, in the capacity of BCCI secretary, confirmed the domestic calendar for the 2020-21 season, which has been truncated due to the pandemic.

For the first time in 87 years the Ranji Trophy, India’s premier first-class domestic competition, won’t be played. However, the board has decided to conduct the senior men’s, women’s and under-19 ODI tournaments.

In a letter to the state associations, Jay Shah informed:

“I am extremely happy to inform you that we are going to conduct the Senior Women’s One Day tournament simultaneously with the Vijay Hazare Trophy and follow it up with Vinoo Mankad Trophy Under-19. This has been decided after having received your feedback on the domestic season 2020-21. As you are aware, we have lost a lot of time and consequently, it has been difficult to plan the cricket calendar on account of the precautions that are necessary for the safe conduct of the games.”

Mr. Shah is the youngest person ever to be appointed to the office. We look forward to working under his energetic and dynamic leadership to take cricket in Asia to new heights!@JayShah @BCCI @ICC #ACC — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) January 30, 2021

Advertisement

Meanwhile, international cricket will return to India with England’s tour of India, which begins with the first of four Tests in Chennai on February 5.