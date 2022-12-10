“We need to back Shikhar Dhawan as well” – Wasim Jaffer

Former India player Wasim Jaffer feels that the team management and selection committee should back Shikhar Dhawan despite his lean phase heading into the 2023 50-over World Cup. The statement came after the left-hander departed for just three runs in the third ODI against Bangladesh on Saturday (December 10).

Jaffer took the example of Yuvraj Singh and Virat Kohli, who overcame a lean patch and shone in the 2011 World Cup and 2022 T20 World Cup, respectively.

Speaking on ESPNCricinfo, Jaffer said:

“If you look back at how India backed Yuvraj Singh before the 2011 World Cup, he had a pretty ordinary time before. Even Virat Kohli, the couple of seasons he had before this World Cup. He came with a vibe. We need to back Shikhar Dhawan as well. Once he gets going, he’s that kind of player who can get hundreds on a regular basis.”

Jaffer feels the lack of ODIs in the recent past is one of the reasons behind Dhawan’s poor returns.

“They should still back him because he’s got that record. I feel it’s part of the reason he doesn’t play international cricket as consistently as he used to do. There were not many ODIs in the recent past. That is part of the reason.”

It’s worth mentioning that Dhawan has hit only one half-century in the last nine games (72 vs New Zealand in the first ODI). His numbers in recent series are as follows:

Dhawan vs BAN – 18 runs in three games

Dhawan vs NZ – 103 runs in three games

Dhawan vs SA – 25 runs in three games

Dhawan in 2022 – 688 runs in 22 matches @34.4

It’s worth mentioning that Dhawan was India’s second-highest run scorer after Shubman Gill during the tour of the West Indies and Zimbabwe. He has, however, registered eight single-digit scores this year.

Meanwhile, despite Dhawan's underwhelming returns, Ishan Kishan (210) and Virat Kohli (113) powered India to a mammoth 409-8. The visitors won by 227 runs.

“Selection Committee will find themselves in a dilemma” – Wasim Jaffer on Shikhar Dhawan

Jaffer feels the selection committee would be in a dilemma to decide who will be the team's third and fourth opener among Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill. The statement comes after Kishan smashed 210 off 131against Bangladesh in the dead rubber.

The former opener also feels that the selection panel will have to think carefully about Shikhar Dhawan's future, saying:

“Selection Committee will find themselves in a dilemma on who is their third and fourth opener and what to do with Shikhar Dhawan. Being a senior batsman, he had a pretty disappointing series. What would they do with him? You would like to back him because he’s got that kind of a record.”

Shubman Gill in 2022 ODIs – 638 runs in 12 games @70.89 (One century, four fifties)

Ishan Kishan in 2022 ODIs – 417 runs in eight games @59.57 (One double century, two fifties)

