"We need to make sure we look after the guys who are playing now" - Rohit Sharma on changes for 3rd T20I vs NZ

Team India captain Rohit Sharma has ruled out any chance of making too many changes in the side for the third T20I against New Zealand.

The men in blue thrashed the Kiwis by seven wickets on Friday to seal the three-match T20I series with one match still to go. With a dead rubber to be played on Sunday in Kolkata, Rohit is keen to give the current lot some more game time.

Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, Rohit Sharma said:

"It is a young team and the guys haven't played a lot of games. It is important that the guys get time in the middle. It is early to think about changes in the next game. Whatever suits team India, we'll do that. We need to make sure we look after the guys who are playing now. They haven't played a lot either. For the guys who haven't played, their time will come, there are a lot of T20s."

The current team started fresh after the T20 World Cup under new T20I captain Rohit Sharma. Harshal Patel played only his first game in Ranchi while it was only the second outing for all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer.

Harshal, who captains his state side Haryana in the Ranji Trophy, made an impressive debut in international cricket. Harshal came into the side on the back of a career-changing IPL performance. He kept up the good work, returning with two wickets.

Rohit lauded Harshal for his exemplary performance on debut. He said:

"Harshal has done it time and again, he is a very skillful bowler. Even in these conditions, he used the slower ball really well."

Harshal Patel, who picked up 32 wickets in the IPL, returned with 2/25 from his four overs and impressed with his variations.

"The way we applied ourselves was amazing" - Rohit Sharma

India restricted New Zealand to 153 runs after a great start by the New Zealand openers.

Later, India openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma got their side off to a blistering start. They added 117 runs for the first wicket to set up the win. Rishabh Pant eventually took India over the line with two back-to-back hits.

Rohit Sharma lauded the efforts of his players, who showed great application and temperament.

"Great effort from the entire unit. Wasn't the easiest of conditions but the way we applied ourselves was amazing. We know their quality of batting, they played some good shots to start with. But I kept telling the boys that it is all about one wicket. But we showed great application and temperament to restrict them.

'The quality of the bench has been amazing. They have been performing consistently whenever they get the chance. It is important for me to give them the freedom. The external matters will take care of themselves," Rohit Sharma signed off.

With 2-0 up in the series, India and New Zealand lock horns in the final T20I on Sunday at the historic Eden Gardens.

