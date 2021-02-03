"We need to stop looking elsewhere and back Rishabh Pant to play all three formats"- Vivek Razdan

Former India international Vivek Razdan believes Rishabh Pant should be backed in all formats of the game by the selectors. Razdan has seen the rise of Rishabh Pant from close quarters, as he was part of the selection committee for Delhi when the left-handed batsman debuted for his state side.

Vivek Razdan pressed on the issue of managing Rishabh Pant well, given his extraordinary talent. The wicketkeeper-batsman shot into the limelight after his back-to-back heroic knocks in Sydney and Brisbane against Australia.

Considering his exploits Down Under, Rishabh Pant has more or less cemented his place in the Test team for the time being. However, Razdan feels Pant should be a natural selection in the white-ball formats as well.

Speaking exclusively to Indranil Basu on Sportskeeda Live, Razdan said in this regard:

"I was surprised that he wasn't part of the Australian tour in the white-ball format. If you see his natural game and given the way India back him in Test cricket, it was surprising that he wasn't picked, as his style is ideal for white-ball cricket. If Rishabh Pant is being selected in Test cricket alongside Wriddhiman Saha, Pant should be an automatic choice in white-ball cricket if you see him as the second-best choice in Tests. Then only we can build his confidence further."

The former seamer urged the Indian selectors to back Pant and select him in all three formats to help build up his confidence.

"So I would like to request the selectors-' We have a special player in our hands; if we build his confidence, he will continue serving the Indian cricket team for many more years to come.' He has proven his worth in Test cricket, and selectors need to find him a spot in T20 and ODI (too). KL Rahul and Sanju Samson are good prospects, but we need to stop looking elsewhere and back Rishabh Pant to play in all three formats." added Vivek Razdan.

Rishabh Pant finished as India's top scorer in the Border-Gavaskar series even though he wasn't part of the playing XI in the first Test. The left-hander scored 274 runs at an average of 45.66.

"Important for India to manage Rishabh Pant well": Vivek Razdan

Rishabh Pant

Vivek Razdan also compared Rishabh Pant's situation with that of Jasprit Bumrah and said how exceptional talent like them only emerge once in a few years. Hence, it is imperative for the team to manage such players well.

"Even when he started off, Rishabh Pant looked like a special player. His thinking was different; his playing style was different. And whenever you come across talents like him, it is essential to manage them well. I would say manage and nurture. Even when Bumrah started, no one changed his style much, and India managed him well. Just like that, it is important for India to manage Pant well."

India are set to take on England in a four-match Test series starting on Friday in Chennai.

The hustle never stops 💪👌#TeamIndia getting match ready ahead of the first #INDvENG Test at Chepauk 🙌 pic.twitter.com/tAGyMC0uZK — BCCI (@BCCI) February 3, 2021

It remains to be seen whether Pant will continue to don the gloves following his exploits in Australia or plays as a specialist batsman.