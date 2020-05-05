'We need to be patient with Rishabh Pant', says former Delhi Capitals talent scout Pravin Amre

Rishabh Pant has failed to sparkle on the international stage

Former Delhi Capitals talent scout Pravin Amre opened up on his stint at the franchise and talked vividly about the players and the coaching staff that was associated with the side. In an exclusive Live Instagram session with Sportskeeda, Pravin Amre opined on Rishabh Pant’s immense talent, although he also issued a caveat.

“Rishabh Pant is a very exciting talent. But, for such a talent, handling him is the biggest challenge. Ricky worked very well with Rishabh Pant. IPL and Tests are very different. Sometimes, talent takes time to translate into performance and we need to be patient with Rishabh Pant. As for responsibility, both sides [player and team management] have to show equal amount of responsibility,” Amre said.

The jury is still out on Rishabh Pant in international cricket

Rishabh Pant, despite the skills at his disposal, hasn’t been able to recreate his IPL performances on the international stage. Though he has often starred for the Delhi Capitals and played a string of swashbuckling innings, those attacking traits have regularly been criticized when Rishabh Pant has represented the national side.

Rishabh Pant has not been able to translate his IPL form in international cricket

However, Rishabh Pant has in the past accorded Ricky Ponting credit for allowing him the freedom to play his natural game. And, Pravin Amre echoed similar sentiments stating that the former Australian captain and Sourav Ganguly backed youngsters of the ilk of Rishabh Pant, thereby unlocking their full potential.

“Sourav and Ricky played an important role because they backed the youngsters. Sourav was very involved and he took part in every training session. The performance didn’t come about by accident and instead, there was a process involved,” he elaborated.

Apart from Ricky Ponting and Sourav Ganguly’s influence, Shreyas Iyer, the skipper of the Delhi Capitals in 2019, also played a pivotal role in their upturn in fortunes.

Shreyas Iyer (R) led Delhi Capitals admirably in 2019

Pravin Amre spoke at length about the Indian batsman, stating that he represented a confident cricketer who relished whatever challenges were thrown at him.

“He [Shreyas] is confident and he likes challenges. If it comes, I think he will handle it. He never went after the Delhi Capitals captaincy and I feel he can make the best of whatever opportunities that come his way,” Amre added.

In the previous edition of the IPL, the Delhi Capitals made the play-offs for the first time since the 2012 season. Thus, there was palpable excitement among the franchise’s elite that they might scale higher peaks in 2020 and finally make their maiden IPL final appearance.

However, the novel coronavirus has brought the entire world to a standstill, meaning that the Delhi Capitals have had to wait a tad longer to etch their names in IPL folklore.