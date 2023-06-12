"We are never going to win titles apart from Asia Cup"- Sunil Gavaskar thinks India should make tough calls after experienced stars fail in WTC Final

Legendary former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar lashed out at the experienced players of Team India after the side's defeat in the ICC World Test Championship Final against Australia.

India suffered a 209-run defeat at the hands of the Aussies in the big game at The Oval. This continues India's travails in major ICC events as the Asian giants have not won a global trophy since the 2013 Champions Trophy. This has been despite the Men in Blue regularly making the semi-finals and finals of these events.

After their latest defeat, the shot selection of experienced Indian batters came under the scanner. Many of them lost their wickets trying to play risky strokes.

Some fans and experts felt that switching from IPL to Test mode in a week may have impacted the batters' performance. However, in a chat with Sports Today, Sunil Gavaskar said that experienced players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, and Ajinkya Rahane should not make any excuses.

"You have to be brutally honest and say from the beginning what was your approach. Was your approach in tune with what is expected for a World Test Championship Final? Was your approach a little too conservative in terms of team selection, in terms of deciding whether to bat or bowl or whatever it is?" asked Gavaskar.

The former India captain added that India should try out new players and allow them to fail instead of letting the same set of players disappoint on the grand stage.

"All those questions have to be asked. Look, we are never going to win titles apart from Asia Cup maybe, but the world titles, if we are going to be sweeping things under the carpet. If tough calls have to be made, you make the tough calls and then let maybe if a failure has to be there, then let it be done by somebody who is new to the job."

"If you want to punish them for those mistakes, do that"- Sunil Gavaskar urges Indian team management to take action

A decade has passed since India lifted an ICC trophy at the senior level. Despite entering multiple tournaments as favorites, India has found a way to lose the games that matter the most.

Further commenting on India's defeat and approach in the WTC Final 2023, Sunil Gavaskar continued:

"With all the experience that you have got, you cannot make the excuse. Shubman Gill was in great form. He is the only guy who got out not playing a shot. So you'll say, 'Oh, he should've played shots'. I mean he was trying to play Test match cricket. He tried to leave the ball, got bowled. In the second innings, he got a ball which bounced a little bit, that's why.

"So look, don't make excuses. Just be brutally honest, brutally frank. Look at the fact that you guys made mistakes, accept them. If you want to punish them for those mistakes, do that," he concluded.

Aakash Chopra @cricketaakash Sunny G was in some mood today. Sunny G was in some mood today.

India have a 30-day break from cricket now. They will return to the field next month for an away series against West Indies.

Poll : 0 votes