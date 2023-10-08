"We should never say things like that" - Sanjay Manjrekar on the 2023 World Cup being the swansong for Virat Kohli and Steve Smith

Sanjay Manjrekar refused to be drawn to the conclusion that the 2023 World Cup could be the swansong for ace batters Virat Kohli and Steve Smith ahead of the much-anticipated India-Australia clash in Chennai on October 8.

While the duo are still playing at their best across formats, they are unquestionably in the back half of their illustrious career at 34. Kohli will be playing his fourth ODI World Cup, having experienced glory in his maiden tournament in 2011.

Smith will also be playing his fourth World Cup and was integral to the Aussies clinching their fifth title at home in 2015. He scored half-centuries in the quarter-final and the final and a century in the semi-final.

Speaking to Star Sports, Sanjay Manjrekar felt that the duo's work ethic and love for batting makes it impossible to count them out from playing the next edition.

"We should never say things like that with people like Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, because these are guys who love batting so much and are willing to put in the hard yards to keep batting forever and batting at a certain level. So, yes, Virat Kohli, 50 overs is his format. Steve Smith as well," Manjrekar said.

Virat Kohli has been stellar in his World Cup career, scoring over 1,000 runs at an average of 46.81, with two centuries and six half-centuries.

Meanwhile, Steve Smith boasts similar numbers, with 834 runs at an average of 46.33 in 24 World Cup games.

"These are guys who are very good in that middle section" - Sanjay Manjrekar

Sanjay Manjrekar further eluded to Virat Kohli and Steve Smith's ability to manage the middle overs of an ODI innings that makes them invaluable to their respective sides.

Renowned for their ability to rotate strike efficiently, the modern-day greats have often laid the perfect platform for the lower middle-order to capitalize. While Kohli became the fastest to 13,000 ODI runs in the recent Asia Cup, Smith recently crossed 5,000 runs in the 50-over format.

"Doesn't fit perfectly in T20 cricket, but these are guys who are very good in that middle section when the game seems a little flat and boring. But this is the phase of the game that decides the fate of the game, and that's where Steve Smith and Virat Kohli are invaluable for the side," Manjrekar said.

India and Australia have been evenly matched in ODIs over the past four years, with each side splitting the last four series by a 2-1 scoreline.

Despite Australia having the overall upper hand in ODIs and World Cups, the sides have also split the last four meetings at the showpiece event dating back to the 2003 World Cup final.