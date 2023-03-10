"We now know why they were not giving him the visa" - Twitterati lauds Usman Khawaja's marathon knock in 4th IND vs AUS Test 

Australian opening batter Usman Khawaja frustrated the Indian bowlers to the limit after a 10-hour stay at the crease, which yielded 180 runs off 422 deliveries.
His stay came to an end on the very first ball of the third session, narrowly short of a well-deserved double hundred after Axar Patel trapped him lbw.
Khawaja resumed his innings from the century mark, which he attained in the final over of Day 1 at the Narendra Modi Stadium. He once again played with a nonchalant approach and made the Indian bowlers toil hard under the sun.
The left-handed batter shared a mammoth partnership for the fifth wicket with Cameron Green, who also went on to notch his maiden Test ton.
Khawaja recorded the second-highest score of his career and his approach boded well with Australia's plan of intending to bat long and hopefully only once. The traditional pitch is expected to deteriorate soon and offer turn from Day 3 onwards.
The Twitterati were in awe of the veteran batter, who played an almost flawless knock, arguably one of the best innings by a visiting batter in the Indian subcontinent.
Here are some of the reactions on the social media platform:
Australia hanging on strong despite losing Usman Khawaja's wicket
The Aussies are determined to play out the entire day for the second consecutive time.
While their plans looked to be under threat for a while after Khawaja was dismissed off the first ball after Tea, the tail has held together really strong, prolonging Team India's misery on the field.
Nathan Lyon has played 64 deliveries while fellow spinner Todd Murphy has proved to be the perfect ally at the other end. The pair have put together 31 runs off 63 deliveries at the time of writing as Australia have amassed a score of 443-8 in 156.3 overs.
Ravichandran Ashwin has been the pick of the bowlers for Team India despite no real turn being on offer from the surface across the first two days.
The veteran off-spinner has claimed four wickets and could notch one of the most hard-earned five-wicket hauls of his career.
Do Team India have any way back in this contest after an inspiring performance by Australia? Let us know what you think.
