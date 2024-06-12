"We don't have to pass fitness test to be called fit" - Gautam Gambhir opens up on Yo-Yo Test [SK Match Ki Baat exclusive]

Gautam Gambhir recently expressed his opinion on the much-debated Yo-Yo Test, which is the crucial fitness test for players representing the Indian cricket team. It has now become the standard assessment tool for evaluating the players' endurance and stamina. The players failing the Yo-Yo Test faces a risk of non-selection by the national selectors.

The Indian team adopted the criteria under the leadership of Virat Kohli, who is one of the fittest players in the Indian team. Apart from him, the likes of Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya are reportedly the best performers in the Yo-Yo Test.

On being asked about the importance of a fitness test in a skill-based game in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Gambhir said:

"Fitness should be a factor. But, I also think we don't have to pass fitness test to be called fit. I don't agree. Some players are physically strong; like some can pull weights in the gym, some have good endurance, but are not good in weight-training and lack in strength. I think it should be the trainer who should decide if a player is a fit, not Yo-Yo."

Trending

Gautam Gambhir further pointed out that the trainer should work on the area, where he feels that the players needs an improvement. The 42-year-old also thinks a player should be selected based on his skills, rather than solely focusing on him meeting the Yo-Yo benchmark.

He added:

"Nothing should be a benchmark. I don't agree to that honestly. For me, I think I might be able to achieve Yo-Yo, but not able to pick weights in the gym, that doesn't mean I am not physically strong. The role of a trainer is to improve the players in the area, where they are lacking. But, selecting players on the basis of Yo-Yo, I don't think that's the right way. Select players on their talent, batting and bowling skills."

Catch Gautam Gambhir's comments below:

Gautam Gambhir on coaching Indian cricket team

Earlier this month, Gautam Gambhir addressed the rumors of him being a contender for coaching the national team. Although he did not confirm of applying for the job, the former batter thinks there is no bigger honor than being the head coach of Team India.

"Look, I would love to coach the Indian team. There is no bigger honor than coaching your national team," Gambhir said during an interaction with children at an event in Abu Dhabi on June 2. "You are representing 140 crore Indians. And more across the globe as well. And when you represent India, how can it get bigger than that?"

Current coach Rahul Dravid's tenure willbend after the conclusion of the ongoing T20 World Cup in the Caribbean and the USA.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback