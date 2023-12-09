“We play 14 league games in the IPL as well” - Suryakumar Yadav unperturbed with lack of T20Is ahead of World Cup

Team India’s captain for the T20I series in South Africa, Suryakumar Yadav, is not too worried about the lack of T20Is the team will play in the build-up to the 2024 World Cup. He pointed out that the Indian Premier League (IPL), which will be played ahead of the ICC event, will come in handy as part of preparations.

The Men in Blue are scheduled to play only six T20Is heading into the 2024 T20 World Cup, which will be held in June in the United States and the West Indies. After the three-match series in South Africa, India will host Afghanistan for three T20Is at home in January.

Speaking on the eve of the T20I series against South Africa, Suryakumar downplayed concerns over the lack of 20-over matches for India ahead of the World Cup.

"I feel there are limited T20s going forward, before the T20 World Cup, but then we play 14 league games in the IPL as well. And players who have been playing in these T20 internationals... they've played a lot of games, and they have a lot of experience under their belt," he said.

So, we don't think there will be an issue or any problem in selecting the squad because everyone knows their roles really well and responsibilities really well - [like] how to play in different situations," the 33-year-old opined.

Under Suryakumar, India recently beat Australia 4-1 in a T20I series at home. The right-handed batter admitted that the win was a boost after the ODI World Cup final disappointment.

“They showed a lot of character” - Suryakumar hails Rinku Singh and Jitesh Sharma

Among the big positives from the T20I series win against Australia were the performances of finishers Rinku Singh and Jitesh Sharma. Both batters dazzled in the attacking role and demonstrated their big-hitting ability at the death.

Praising the duo, Suryakumar commented:

"See, the number Rinku and Jitesh have been batting at, at the IPL and for their state teams, is the same number they are being given an opportunity here. And they are being told to do the same thing they do for their states and their franchises; [it's] nothing different. That's what they have done too; whenever we were in trouble in the T20 series [versus Australia], they showed a lot of character.”

The first T20I of the India vs South Africa series will be played at Kingsmead in Durban on Sunday, December 10.

