"We had players who were yet to lose their milk teeth" - Sarfaraz Ahmed recalls Pakistan's 2017 Champions Trophy final win over India

Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed admitted that the 2017 Champions Trophy final victory was a stunning result for his side, given that India were the overwhelming favorites. The keeper-batter revealed that the massive 180-run victory over their arch-rivals would always be unforgettable.

Although Pakistan lost their opening game of the tournament to India, they fought back with aplomb to win their first Champions Trophy title.

Despite fielding a star-studded batting order, India had no answers to Pakistan's bowling attack in pursuit of a daunting 339. Pakistan's relentless bowling unit limited them to 158 in 30.3 overs.

They won by 180 runs, bowling out for just 158!



#OnThisDay in 2017, Pakistan stunned India to lift the ICC Champions Trophy at the Oval. They won by 180 runs, bowling out for just 158!

Speaking on the Nadir Ali podcast, Sarfaraz revealed what a monumental effort it was by Pakistan to limit India to 158 as they held the potential to chase down any total. The veteran cricketer felt Pakistan stood nowhere against the opposition when it came to experience.

"This is a memory which I can never forget. To win a final against India cannot be described in words. Had it been a normal match, it wouldn't have been such a big deal. We had won matches against India earlier as well, in ICC events, bilateral series - in fact, we have won more. But to win against such a team, which could chase down any total was incredible.

"No runs were enough for them. India had MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Yuvraj Singh, and Virat Kohli, whereas we had players who were yet to lose their milk teeth. If you compare their team with ours, there was absolutely no comparison."

Pakistan's steep total of 338 came on the back of Fakhar Zaman's hundred, who could have been out in the initial overs had it not been for Jasprit Bumrah's no-ball. The likes of Azhar Ali and Mohammad Hafeez struck fifties while Babar Azam made an important 46.

"When I played my first match as a captain, I was under immense pressure" - Sarfaraz Ahmed

Sarfaraz Ahmed. (Image Credits: Getty)

Highlighting his message to his players ahead of the final at The Oval, Sarfaraz revealed:

"When I played my first match as a captain, I was under immense pressure. I didn't know the consequences. It is different playing as a player.

"So when we reached the final, in the huddle I just told the players one thing, 'Look guys, the kind of cricket which we have played, such a comeback has rarely been seen in the history of Pakistan cricket. Today, if we give our 100 percent effort, this match will be in our grasp.'"

Mohammad Amir and Hasan Ali helped Pakistan clinch the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy against India on this day



Fakhar Zaman's blistering 114 and an equally bowling performance from Mohammad Amir and Hasan Ali helped Pakistan clinch the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy against India on this day

Zaman earned the Player of the Match award for his 106-ball 114. With the ball, Hasan Ali and Mohammad Amir took three wickets each.

