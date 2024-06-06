"We are a more powerful nation in world cricket" - Dinesh Karthik on why India have dominated Pakistan in World Cups

Dinesh Karthik has suggested that Indian players feel they have the upper hand over Pakistan in World Cups. He opined that India's stellar record against their arch-rivals in showpiece events is a confidence booster.

The cricketer-turned-commentator mentioned that the success of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and India's chock-a-block cricketing schedule has given them an edge over Pakistan.

"Personally, playing against them, you get the feeling that we are oneup. (The history) plays a part. The fact that we play the IPL, which is a far bigger tournament and looked at in a very different way by other countries around the world, and we play bilaterally a lot more. We are a more powerful nation in world cricket," Karthik told Cricbuzz.

"A lot of things happen for us which at times probably doesn't happen for them. If you take the whole context of everything and the fact that in World Cups, we do have an edge over them. You can see every time they play, the belief is a lot more with the Indian team." he added

India have a flawless record against Pakistan in ODI World Cups, having emerged victoriously in all of their eight matches against their arch-rivals. Pakistan claimed their maiden win over India in World Cups with a 10-wicket victory at the 2021 T20 World Cup.

"Between both the boards, BCCI is a much better well-run and organized board" - Dinesh Karthik

Dinesh Karthik highlighted how the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) lags in terms of competency as compared to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

He also pointed out that while Pakistan gained some confidence with their 2021 T20 World Cup victory over India, the Men in Blue continue to be the favorites to come out on top.

"It changed a bit in 2021 and it kind of came through when we played the Asia Cup there, a couple of close games, they in fact won one, but you could see India is the team that believes that they have the upperhand. Let's be fair, between both the boards, BCCI is a much better well-run and organized board. So, they have their own set of insecurities and worries to deal with," Karthik elaborated.

India and Pakistan will lock horns in the ongoing 2024 T20 World Cup at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Sunday, June 9.

