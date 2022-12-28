"We're as best prepared as we're ever going to be" - Cameron Green looking forward to Australia's Test tour of India

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green has set his sights on returning to the side when they tour India for four Tests in February. The youngster understands how demanding the Indian tour can be but asserted that Australia will be prepared for it.

Due to an injury to his right index finger, Green will miss the third and final Test against South Africa in Sydney. Despite the injured finger, the 23-year-old faced South Africa's much-vaunted pace attack courageously and scored an unbeaten and defiant 177-ball 51. He added 117 runs with Alex Carey after some early losses on day two of the second Test at the MCG.

cricket.com.au @cricketcomau JUST IN: Cameron Green will not bowl again in the Boxing Day Test #AUSvSA JUST IN: Cameron Green will not bowl again in the Boxing Day Test #AUSvSA

Speaking to cricket.com.au, Green admitted the pain he will feel in not playing the Sydney Test but will do everything to be fit for the India tour, highlighting its criticality. He said:

"It obviously hurts not playing for Australia. I've played every game since I debuted so it's going to feel a bit weird watching Test cricket from home. But I'll be absolutely rapt for whoever comes in and hopefully takes their opportunity.

"I'm going to do as much as I can to get it right and try to go to India. A lot of people talk about the tour to India, how tough it is mentally and physically. It's going to be a massive tour for us. We're as best prepared as we're ever going to be, so I’m looking forward to it."

Green also played a game-changing role with the ball in the first innings of the Boxing Day Test, breaking the 119-run partnership between Kyle Verreynne and Marco Jansen. The 23-year-old picked up his maiden fifer in Test cricket to skittle the Proteas for 189.

"Your game simplifies in a way" - Cameron Green on getting injured

Cameron Green batted with an injured finger. (Image Credits: Getty)

The West Australian further claimed that the injury was a blessing in disguise as he could play limited shots and that provided him more clarity. He added:

"You try to not show the pain straightaway. I marked my guard again and walked a couple of steps, and I was like 'I reckon my finger is out of place here'. I think that's what happens when you get injured – your game simplifies in a way. There's only a few shots you can play and everything apart from that you have to defend."

cricket.com.au @cricketcomau



Check out the scorecard and highlights below Stumps is called early on another day that Australia dominated.Check out the scorecard and highlights below #AUSvSA Stumps is called early on another day that Australia dominated.Check out the scorecard and highlights below #AUSvSA

Australia declared after leading by 386 and reduced the Proteas to 15-1, heading into day four of the Test.

Poll : 0 votes