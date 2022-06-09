"We're not going to panic after just one game" - Kyle Jamieson upbeat about comeback in Nottingham

New Zealand fast bowler Kyle Jamieson reckons there's no need to press the panic button after the visitors lost the first match of their three-match series against England.

The Kiwis went down fighting at Lord's. Former England captain Joe Root played an unbeaten knock of 115 to take his team to their first win since August last year.

Two days before the Trent Bridge Test, Jamieson said that the team could make a comeback if they can cash in during crunch situations.

Addressing reporters ahead of the second Test, the 27-year-old said:

This team has done such a good job over a long period of time, we're not going to panic after just one game."

He added:

"We certainly know there were moments in that game we could've seized and been better in. We know if we do that it will go a long way in trying to win this game and this series."

After a poor effort with the bat in the first innings, the visitors only conceded a slender first-innings lead.

They set a target of 277 runs, which was chased down by the hosts, thanks to dominant batting performances from Joe Root, Ben Stokes and Ben Foakes.

"We'll certainly go away and make some plans" - Kyle Jamieson on Joe Root

Kyle Jamieson has showered praise on Joe Root (Credit: Getty Images)

Joe Root was the difference between the two teams, with his unbeaten century helping England start the Ben Stokes era with a win.

Lauding the 30-year-old Yorkshire batter, Kyle Jamieson said that the visitors will come out with a plan for Root. He added:

"He certainly batted pretty well. He was probably the difference in the game in the end. We'll certainly go away and make some plans. We've already had some conversations about how we want to attack him but also attack the rest of the batting as well."

Jamieson concluded:

"It's not about focusing on just him, you know, we'll try and take 10 wickets, take 20 wickets, we'll just go about trying to do that."

The second Test between England and New Zealand begins on June 10 at Trent Bridge.

