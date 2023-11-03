“We’re overjoyed” – Ishant Sharma and Pratima Singh welcome their first child

Indian cricketer Ishant Sharma and his wife Pratima Singh welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on Friday, November 3. The good news came weeks after the Delhi Capitals pacer took to social media to share the pregnancy news with on Janmashtami festival.

For the unversed, Ishant’s wife Pratima is a basketball player who won a gold medal for India in the FIBA Asia Championship in Qatar in 2013. The couple first met when Ishant was invited to a sporting event as a chief guest. They dated each other before tying the knot in December 2016.

Announcing the good news, Ishant Sharma captioned the Instagram post:

“A new baby girl, a world of wonder, hope, and dreams all wrapped in pink. We’re overjoyed to introduce the newest member of our family."

Reacting to the post, several Indian cricketers’ wives congratulated the couple on their newborn. Bollywood actress and Virat Kohli’s wife Anushka Sharma replied:

“Oh my goddd!! Huge congratulations to you mommy and daddy and love to the little munchkin.”

Suryakumar Yadav’s wife Devisha Shetty reacted:

“Congratulations.”

Cheteshwar Pujara’s wife Puja Pabari replied:

“Big big congratulations, so happy for you guys.”

Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s wife Nupur Nagar wrote:

“Many congratulations to both of you!! Lots of love and blessings for the little one..”

Krunal Pandya’s wife Pankhuri Sharma reacted:

“Congratulations.”

Ajinkya Rahane’s wife Radhika Dhopavkar wrote:

“Congratulations Ishant & Pratima.”

Here are some of the reactions to Ishant Sharma's newborn.

Ishant Sharma’s career in numbers

Ishant Sharma, who made his debut in 2007, represented India in 105 Tests, 80 ODIs, and 14 T20Is where he scalped 311, 115, and eight wickets across formats, respectively. The 35-year-old last played for Team India in a Test match against New Zealand in November 2021.

Ishant, however, has yet to retire from international cricket. Earlier this year, the Delhi-born cricketer made a comeback to the Indian Premier League (IPL) with the Delhi Capitals (DC) franchise.

The medium pacer picked up 10 wickets in eight matches in IPL 2023. He recently played for Delhi in the ongoing 2023 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where he scalped four wickets in three games.