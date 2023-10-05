BCCI announces free mineral and packaged drinking water for fans at all stadiums of 2023 World Cup

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently announced that during the World Cup, they will provide free mineral and packaged drinking water to the spectators in the stadiums.

India is hosting the ODI World Cup exclusively for the first time this year. They previously co-hosted it with the neighboring nations in 1987, 1996, and 2011. The Men in Blue also won the trophy in 2011 by beating Sri Lanka in the final at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Honorary Secretary of BCCI, Jay Shah, took to his X handle on Thursday and expressed anticipation for the World Cup in India. He then went on to declare that BCCI will be providing free mineral drinking water to the audience who will visit the stadiums across India to watch the matches. He wrote on X:

"Exciting times ahead as we anticipate the first ball of @ICC @cricketworldcup 2023 ! I am proud to announce that we're providing FREE mineral and packaged drinking water for spectators at stadiums across India. Stay hydrated and enjoy the games! Let's create unforgettable memories during CWC 2023! #EngvsNZ #CWC23."

Team India's schedule for ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Match 5: October 8 - India vs Australia, MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, 2 pm IST

Match 9: October 11 - India vs Afghanistan, Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, 2 pm IST

Match 12: October 14 - India vs Pakistan, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, 2 pm IST

Match 17, October 19 - India vs Bangladesh, Maharashtra Cricket Association, Pune, 2 pm IST

Match 21, October 22 - India vs New Zealand, Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala, 2 pm IST

Match 29, October 29 - India vs England, Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, 2 pm IST

Match 33, November 2 - India vs Sri Lanka, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 2 pm IST

Match 37, November 5 - India vs South Africa, Eden Gardens, Kolkata, 2 pm IST

Match 45, November 12 - India vs Netherlands, M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, 2 pm IST

Team India's 15-man World Cup squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (vc), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj

