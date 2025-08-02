"We really didn't have to show our hand" - Aakash Chopra questions India amid ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

Former India player Aakash Chopra has questioned the Indian team for disclosing before the start of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy that Jasprit Bumrah would play only three out of the five Tests. He highlighted that the revelation allowed England to prepare a green top for the final Test at The Oval.

Despite Bumrah's absence, India bowled England out for 247 in their first innings on Day 2 (Friday, August 1) of the fifth Test. The visitors ended the day at 75/2 in their second innings, with a lead of 52 runs.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener noted that the Indian team played into England's hands, allowing them to prepare a seamer-friendly pitch, by prematurely revealing that Bumrah would play only three Tests.

"You said before the tour started that Bumrah would play only three games, and we were reiterating it repeatedly. Therefore, the pitch that used to be flat at the Oval and used to help the spinners has been made a green top. We really didn't have to show our hand and play into the opposition's hand," he said.

Chopra wondered why the visitors did so, considering they don't even announce their XI before the toss.

"The opposing team thought that Bumrah was no longer there, so they could prepare a green top, and you start to wonder what our team did. We are the team that never tells anyone what we are going to do. We are not the ones who declare their strategies and tactics. We just wait and watch. We don't announce our playing XI. We don't tell you our intent," he observed.

The first four Tests of the ongoing five-match Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy were played on batting-friendly pitches. Jasprit Bumrah, who was part of the Indian XI at Headingley, Lord's and Old Trafford, has been rested for the final game on the most helpful pitch for the seamers.

"Probably, they felt obliged there" - Aakash Chopra on the calls for Jasprit Bumrah to be made captain for ENG vs IND 2025 series

Shubman Gill was appointed the Indian Test captain before the ongoing series against England. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra noted that the Indian think tank potentially disclosed Jasprit Bumrah's availability for only three Tests as they weren't appointing him as the captain.

"The only thing I can think of is that we had to appoint a new captain. There was a lot of talk asking for Bumrah to be made the captain. He was the vice-captain, and the captain when Rohit Sharma wasn't there. So why not him again? Probably, they felt obliged there, that they had to tell why they weren't making Bumrah the captain," he said.

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that Bumrah's workload management could have been given as the reason for Shubman Gill being appointed the skipper instead of revealing the number of Tests the seamer would play.

"You could have said that Bumrah might not be able to play all five games, as his workload needs to be managed, and that's why they were making Shubman Gill the captain. They could have said that and walked away, but we put a number to it. The moment we put a number to it, the opposing team started reverse counting," Chopra observed.

To conclude, Aakash Chopra termed it a slight tactical failure. He pointed out that the explanation for Jasprit Bumrah not being made the captain could have been worded a lot better.

