"We should remember Axar Patel's knock at the end as well" - Irfan Pathan lauds all-rounder's cameo in India's Asia Cup Super 4 win vs Sri Lanka

Irfan Pathan has lauded Axar Patel for playing a crucial knock towards the end of India's innings in their Asia Cup 2023 Super Four clash against Sri Lanka.

Axar scored 26 runs off 36 deliveries as the Men in Blue set the Lankan Lions a 214-run target at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Tuesday, September 12. They then bundled out Dasun Shanaka and Co. for 172 to register a 41-run win and book their spot in the final on Sunday.

While reviewing the game on Star Sports, Pathan pointed out that Axar Patel's contribution to India's win cannot be forgotten. He said:

"We have spoken about everyone, about bowling and fielding, but we should remember Axar Patel's knock at the end as well because eventually he played an extremely crucial role."

However, the cricketer-turned-commentator acknowledged that the spin-bowling all-rounder was found wanting with the ball. He stated:

"If that had not happened, Dunith Wellalage had taken his team very close to our score. So he (Axar) too had a contribution although he might be slightly disappointed with his bowling. A lot of positives, we are seeing the results of the things the Indian team is doing."

Axar added crucial 27 runs with Mohammed Siraj for the final wicket after India had been reduced to 186/9. While he proved his selection right with his performance with the bat, the left-arm spinner was a letdown with the ball, going wicketless and conceding 29 runs in five overs on a spin-friendly surface.

"A massive difference has been seen between the other teams and India" - Irfan Pathan

India thrashed Pakistan by 228 runs in their first Super Four game. [P/C: AP]

Reflecting on India's second successive win in the Super Four stage, Irfan Pathan opined that there is a huge gulf between Rohit Sharma and Co. and the other sides in the tournament. He said:

"The Indian team has looked extremely different and extremely strong. A massive difference has been seen between the other teams and India. It is definitely true that anything can happen in a match."

The former Indian all-rounder praised the seven-time champions for adjusting their game according to the conditions. He observed:

"We saw today (Tuesday) that the Indian team which scored 350 a day ago couldn't even cross the 200-run mark because the conditions became different. So we saw this team respecting the conditions as well."

Pathan feels the win against the Lankan Lions after a fight will make India a better side. He added that the twin victories against Pakistan and Sri Lanka will reflect in the Indian fans' confidence heading into the World Cup.

