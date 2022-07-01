Create
Notifications

"We saw Joe Root and Jos Buttler use the sweep to great effect" - Chris Silverwood urges Sri Lanka to improve at sweep shots

Chris Silverwood criticizes Sri Lanka&#039;s batters. (Credits: Getty)
Chris Silverwood criticizes Sri Lanka's batters. (Credits: Getty)
Aayushman Vishwanathan
Aayushman Vishwanathan
ANALYST
Modified Jul 01, 2022 07:20 PM IST

Sri Lanka head coach Chris Silverwood called for his batting line-up to play the sweep shot properly following their capitulation on Day Three of the first Test against Australia. Silverwood believes the side must take a leaf out of Joe Root and Jos Buttler's sweep shots against spin in Sri Lanka last year.

Sri Lanka lost all ten wickets before lunch on Day Three for 113 runs, taking a four-run lead. Notably, all Sri Lankan batters fell to spin as Nathan Lyon and Travis Head picked up four scalps each. Across two innings, the hosts lost six wickets while playing the sweep shot.

Australia won the first Test by 10 wickets and take 1-0 lead in the 2-match series.#SLvAUS https://t.co/55LtkH0qhc

Silverwood recalled how Root's gameplay against spin in Sri Lanka led to the best season of his career. He believes the hosts must use the sweep well as it's a productive shot.

He stated, as quoted by ESPN Cricinfo:

"We've just got to be better at playing the sweep, to be honest. We saw the Australians use the sweep to great effect. When I was here with England, we saw Joe Root and Jos Buttler use the sweep to great effect. Root gave an exhibition on how to play on spinning wickets, which led to the best season of his career.
"If we're going to play on turning wickets, it's something we're going to need to be able to do. There are other things we could do - use the depth of the crease, and use your feet to get to the pitch of the ball."

Australia dug deep to score a healthy 321 in the first innings after skittling Sri Lanka for 212. The visitors' spinners also utilized the conditions well as Lyon snared nine wickets across two innings while leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson took five.

Australia chased the required five runs in four balls and stormed to a ten-wicket victory.

"You've got to have the confidence to do that" - Chris Silverwood on playing the sweep shot well

Niroshan Dickwella perished while sweeping in both innings. (Credits: Twitter)
Niroshan Dickwella perished while sweeping in both innings. (Credits: Twitter)

Silverwood recalled how the coaching staff taught England cricketers to sweep well during his stint with them. He believes batters must develop the confidence to play the shot. Silverwood explained:

Also Read Article Continues below
"In the preparation leading up to the series in which I was in the England camp, we ensured that the guys swept well, got to the pitch of the ball, and used the depth of the crease. It's a very simple game plan. If they were sweeping and then got out, they were happy with that, because when you go to sweep you mean to hit the ball. You've got to have the confidence to do that."
Australia continue to extend their lead at the top 📈#WTC23 standings 👉 bit.ly/2XU39Gc#SLvAUS https://t.co/uDwODsYFhI

The second Test starts on July 8 and Sri Lanka face a must-win scenario to level the series.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar

Comments

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...