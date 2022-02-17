"We see something different in him" - Rohit Sharma lauds debutant Ravi Bishnoi

India's white-ball captain Rohit Sharma showered praise on young debutant Ravi Bishnoi after the 1st T20I against West Indies at Eden Gardens.

The hosts secured a clinical win to go 1-0 up in the three-match series. Riding on Bishnoi's outstanding spell, the Men in Blue restricted the visitors to 157/7 before chasing it down with seven balls to spare.

The U19 World Cup winner was spectacular with his googlies, bamboozling most of the batters. He returned with figures of 2/17, picking up the wickets of Roston Chase and Rovman Powell.

In the wake of an unforgettable debut, Rohit stated that Ravi Bishnoi is a rare talent. Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, Rohit Sharma said:

"Bishnoi is a very talented guy, no doubt about it. We see something different in him that's why we drafted him in the squad. He can bowl anywhere from the powerplay to the back end of the innings as well and gives us options to rotate other bowlers."

He added:

"Very happy with his first game for India, he's got a very bright future. He's got solid talent. It's just about us now, how we use him."

Bishnoi first impressed in the U19 World Cup in 2020 before proving his talent in the IPL while plying trade for the Punjab Kings. Since then, Bishnoi has grown in stature which was on display at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday.

"We just want to make sure that we give him that confidence" - Rohit Sharma on Ishan Kishan struggling to time the ball

While it was a clinical effort from the batting unit, Ishan Kishan struggled to time the ball. It impacted his confidence, which was evident display during his 42-ball innings of 35 runs.

Rohit didn't seem perturbed by Ishan's inability to hit the ball from the middle of the bat. The 34-year-old cricketer, who likes to keep his cards close to his heart, stated that it is about the only time that the wicket-keeper batter hits the highway. Rohit Sharma continued:

"I have been talking to him (Ishan) for a long time now, when he was playing with Mumbai Indians in the middle order which wasn't his natural position. We saw in Chennai when the pitch was slow he wasn't able to get going. We just want to make sure that we give him that confidence with what he needs to do and look to find that odd boundary in the middle."

He added:

"It's just about rotating strike in the middle, and with Ishan, it's just about getting some game time and wearing the blue. Playing for India, there's too much pressure. It's our job to make sure that whenever he steps in he's quite comfortable."

With the Men in Blue 1-0 up in the series, the second T20I is scheduled to take place on Friday in Kolkata.

