"We haven't seen those Test numbers" - Aakash Chopra on Shubman Gill being appointed India's captain for ENG vs IND 2025 Tests

Former India player Aakash Chopra has opined that Shubman Gill has been appointed the Indian captain for the upcoming Test tour of England based on potential. He pointed out that the stylish batter doesn't have great numbers in Test cricket thus far.

The selectors recently picked an 18-member Indian squad for the five-match Test tour of England, with the first game starting in Leeds on June 20. While Gill has been named the skipper, Rishabh Pant has been appointed his deputy.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the former India opener noted that Gill has been given the leadership role more on promise than performance.

"The biggest thing is Shubman Gill, the captain. This job has been done with great hope. Belief is also there, but there is a lot of hope, because we haven't seen those Test numbers thus far. He has an overall average of 35 and an average of 25 outside Asia," he said (1:30).

Chopra added that the Punjab batter doesn't have much experience of playing Tests in England either.

"These are not great numbers, but when you look at Shubman Gill, you feel he is the guy who can secure our future. He has played only three matches in England, and that too across three years. So he hasn't played a lot of cricket there. However, now he will go as the captain and will try to write a new story," he observed.

Shubman Gill has aggregated 1893 runs at an average of 35.05 in 32 Tests. He has scored 88 runs at a much lower average of 14.67 in six Test innings in England.

"He has clearly told the selection committee that he won't play all the matches" - Aakash Chopra on Jasprit Bumrah not being made India's captain for ENG vs IND 2025 Tests

Jasprit Bumrah injured his back in the final Test of BGT 2024-25. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra highlighted that Jasprit Bumrah wasn't considered for captaincy due to the uncertainties surrounding his availability for all five Tests.

"If you are wondering why Bumrah wasn't made the captain, it's because there are doubts about his availability. He is a fast bowler, and he has clearly told the selection committee that he won't play all the matches," he said (2:10).

While acknowledging that Rishabh Pant has endured a dismal run in IPL 2025, the cricketer-turned-commentator noted that the wicketkeeper-batter was deservedly appointed India's Test vice-captain.

"Why has Rishabh Pant been made the vice-captain? Interestingly, despite him missing a lot of cricket due to his accident, he has scored the most runs in the last five years. He is the only wicketkeeper-batter in India's Test history to score centuries in England, Australia and South Africa," Chopra reasoned.

"The Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT 2024-25) was ordinary, but if you see the series against New Zealand or Bangladesh, you would say that he has scored runs. So, let's not mix the formats. He should be looked at differently for Test cricket," he added.

Rishabh Pant has amassed 2948 runs at an average of 42.11 in 43 Tests. He has scored 556 runs at an average of 32.70 in 17 Test innings in England.

