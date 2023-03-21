"We had a selection system that was going round and round in circles" - Mike Hesson on New Zealand cricket's structure during his stint as coach 

Mike Hesson recently opened up about the state of New Zealand cricket during his tenure as head coach. He was the longest-serving Blackcaps coach, having taken up the post in 2012 and vacating it six years later, transforming the side completely.

Hesson took over from John Wright as the coach and during his regime, New Zealand made it to the final of the 2015 World Cup and made their presence known in ICC tournaments in general.

Noting that the selection system, based on constant chopping and changing, was heavily flawed when he took over the side, Mike Hesson said during the latest edition of the RCB Podcast:

"New Zealand were eighth across formats, but we had some good players, but we certainly were not maximizing our talent. We had a selection system that was going round and round in circles. We had like 15 different opening combinations, the guys did not perform and were replaced by someone else. We were giving everyone an opportunity, to a degree."

He elaborated that they were in desperate need of team players with the management willing to give them a long rope as well, as long as they are the right candidates for the task. Hesson continued:

"If we actually spend a bit more time on who we are going to select and what qualities we want, then we are going to stick with them. We are not going to rotate guys in and out, because then they are playing for themselves.

"So, we spent about six months going, well what are the type of characters that we want in our team. We want team players, people that will represent New Zealand with pride."

While Mike Hesson's contract was valid until the end of the 2019 ODI World Cup in England, he chose to resign in 2018, exactly one year before the premier event.

He has since gone on to complete multiple broadcast stints and was also the head coach of Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He currently holds the post of Director of Cricket with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

"I was sort of the Public Enemy No.1 at the time" - Mike Hesson on New Zealand's tour of South Africa in 2013

One of Mike Hesson's lowest points with the Blackcaps came during the tour of South Africa in 2013 when New Zealand were bowled out for 45 in the first Test in Cape Town.

The Brendon McCullum-led side had no answer to the famed Proteas outfit as only one batter crossed the single-digit figure, leading to an embarrassing innings defeat. The Blackcaps proceeded to lose the next Test by an innings as well, leading to management questioning the side's commitment.

Admitting that the humiliating defeat was an eye-opener and a turning point, Hesson said:

"It was a tough time leading up to it as well, we had just made the captaincy change and I was sort of the Public Enemy No.1 at the time. Ross Taylor was not on tour and we were playing the No.1 side away from home. There was a lot of pressure around that time."

New Zealand since then have been a formidable red-ball side, especially under Kane Williamson. They went on to win the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) as well, with several players from the winning squad being groomed during Mike Hesson's time as the coach.

Poll : 0 votes