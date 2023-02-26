“We are serious about women's cricket in this country” - Sune Luus reflects on South Africa’s historic occasion

South African captain Sune Luus has stated that her team reaching the final of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 is proof of how serious they are about women’s cricket in the country. Admitting that winning the title would be the cherry on the cake, Luus opined that making the final itself should serve as encouragement for more women to take up cricket in South Africa.

The Proteas stunned England by six runs in the second semi-final of the World Cup at Newlands in Cape Town. The hosts will now take on tournament favorites Australia in the final on Sunday, February 26.

Luus’ side will become the first South African cricket team (men’s or women’s) to feature in a World Cup final. Reflecting on the historic occasion, the Proteas captain said at a pre-match press conference:

"I think obviously being in the final, I don't think we can do much more to show the country that women - that we are serious about women's cricket in this country. Obviously winning the final would be the ultimate cherry on the top. But I think just to get into the final for us, I don't think the country needs more encouragement than that."

She added:

“I think there's a lot of good things that's already come out of this World Cup in this country. I think if you don't take women's cricket seriously now, then I guess there's no hope for whoever you are.”

Batting first in the semi-final against England, South Africa put up 164/4 courtesy of fine knocks from Tazmin Brits (68), Laura Wolvaardt (53) and Marizanne Kapp (27* off 13). England were restricted to 158/8 in response.

“It’s going to be a very even contest” - Luus on the tussle between Aussie batters and South Africa’s pacers

Like Australian captain Meg Lanning, Luus also termed South Africa’s pace bowling attack as one of the best in the world. She, however, agreed that her team will be up against the best batting line-up in the competition. Previewing the battle, she said:

"I think obviously the pace attack is one of our strongest attacks and it's one of the strongest attacks in the world. I don't think we're going to take that away. Obviously, Australia knows what's coming. I think it's going to be a very even contest - the best in the world, facing the best in the world as well.”

Ayabonga Khaka (4/29) and Shabnim Ismail (3/27) came up with excellent bowling performances against England to seal South Africa’s berth in the final.

Poll : 0 votes