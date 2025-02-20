“We still have a chance to beat India” - Former cricketer’s massive statement on Pakistan after loss to NZ in 2025 Champions Trophy

Former Pakistan cricketers Shoaib Malik and Shoaib Akhtar believe that Pakistan can defeat India in their 2025 Champions Trophy clash despite the loss against New Zealand in the tournament opener.

Ad

The hosts suffered a 60-run loss against the Kiwis in Karachi on Wednesday, February 19. It was not the ideal start to their campaign and they are up against India next on Sunday, February 23, which is a must-win match for them.

Speaking on Shoaib Akhtar's YouTube channel (via The Indian Express), Shoaib Malik is hopeful that Pakistan will beat India in their upcoming game.

“I’m very hopeful that we still have a chance to beat India in our next match. And then we will continue our match with Bangladesh. Of course, morale is down. Confidence is down. But I think the character is still there," he said.

Ad

Trending

Malik added that the team has the potential to beat India. However, he also mentioned that it will be a pressure game and that the senior players in the team will have to take responsibility.

"And we have that potential in our team to win against India. And I’m very hopeful. But now it’s their responsibility. The seniors will have to step up. Because it will be a pressure game. And for you, it’s a do-or-die game. Imagine if someone wins a game, do-or-die against India will become an instant superstar. So, I think opportunity is there. There is pressure, but opportunity. Take it as an opportunity," Malik reckoned.

Ad

Pakistan are the defending champions and they beat India in the final of the 2017 Champions Trophy to win the title.

Meanwhile, Shoaib Akhtar added that Pakistan must be aggressive and play attacking cricket rather than taking a defensive approach in their Champions Trophy clash against India.

“I think my take is that rather than be on the defensive side play attacking cricket. I wish them best of luck against India,” he said.

Ad

"It was a very disappointing performance" - Shoaib Akhtar on Pakistan's loss to New Zealand in 2025 Champions Trophy

Chasing 321 runs for victory, Pakistan were bowled out for just 260 runs against New Zealand in their 2025 Champions Trophy opener. Shoaib Akhtar stated that it was a very disappointing performance.

“Overall, it was a very disappointing performance. If we look at the technical side, there are a lot of things. I think the process of the planning is a bit lacking. And moving forward, I think now you’ve put yourself in a difficult spot," he said.

Ad

He pointed out that Pakistan should have played the game with a better approach and also added that the fielding could have been a lot better.

“If you had played it like a do-or-die game, it would have been different. If you had done good fielding, or if you had put in more effort in the fielding, then it would have been a different story," he said.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback